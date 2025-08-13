Drake is currently suing Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track, "Not Like Us."

“Such documents would reveal why, and under what circumstances, UMG believes it is appropriate to censor its artists’ expression, which plaintiff could evaluate alongside UMG’s decisions regarding ‘Not Like Us,’” his attorney Michael Gottlieb writes. “UMG’s past practice, and knowledge regarding prior defamatory material it has refused to publish, would be highly probative of UMG’s knowledge here.”

"From January 1, 2014 to the present, all Documents and Communications relating to allegations of domestic violence, violence against women, and/or other forms of violence committed by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth," document request No. 50 demands. "From January 1, 2019 to the present, all Documents and Communications relating to David Isaac Friley (a/lc/a Dave Free) and his relationship with Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Kendrick Lamar Duckworth's children," document request No. 51 seeks.

Recently, Drake 's legal team filed a request for multiple documents amid his legal battle with Universal Music Group. More specifically, they want any and all documents related to allegations of domestic violence made against Kendrick Lamar . They also want documents that will clarify former TDE president Dave Free's relationship to the Compton rapper's children. In his track "Family Matters," Drake alleges that Free could be the father of one of Kendrick's kids.

