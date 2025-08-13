Drake Seeks Documents Related To Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon” Amid UMG Battle

Drake Seeks Documents Pusha T Hip Hop News
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake is currently suing Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning diss track, "Not Like Us."

Recently, Drake's legal team filed a request for multiple documents amid his legal battle with Universal Music Group. More specifically, they want any and all documents related to allegations of domestic violence made against Kendrick Lamar. They also want documents that will clarify former TDE president Dave Free's relationship to the Compton rapper's children. In his track "Family Matters," Drake alleges that Free could be the father of one of Kendrick's kids.

"From January 1, 2014 to the present, all Documents and Communications relating to allegations of domestic violence, violence against women, and/or other forms of violence committed by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth," document request No. 50 demands. "From January 1, 2019 to the present, all Documents and Communications relating to David Isaac Friley (a/lc/a Dave Free) and his relationship with Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Kendrick Lamar Duckworth's children," document request No. 51 seeks.

Drake's team has also requested documents pertaining to Pusha T's 2018 diss track, "The Story of Adidon,” per Billboard.

Drake UMG Lawsuit
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Such documents would reveal why, and under what circumstances, UMG believes it is appropriate to censor its artists’ expression, which plaintiff could evaluate alongside UMG’s decisions regarding ‘Not Like Us,’” his attorney Michael Gottlieb writes. “UMG’s past practice, and knowledge regarding prior defamatory material it has refused to publish, would be highly probative of UMG’s knowledge here.”

Drake alleges that UMG artificially inflated the success of Kendrick's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." The Grammy-winning song targets the Toronto performer and alleges that he and his OVO crew are predators. He vehemently denies these allegations.

UMG, on the other hand, insists that they've acted well within their rights. At the time of writing, the company has not yet responded to Drake's latest document requests.

