Drake's Alleged Motivations Behind "Not Like Us" Lawsuit Revealed

Loren Lorosa has reportedly spoken with sources close to Drake's camp for more information.

The true motivation behind Drake taking legal action against Universal Music Group and Spotify allegedly revolves around negotiations he's currently involved in with his label, according to Loren Lorosa. Taking to social media on Monday night, she reported that sources close to the Toronto rapper's camp have told her they believe UMG is trying to use the success of "Not Like Us" to bury him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lorosa wrote: "Drake's side decided to file this suit not just because of the 'Not Like Us' song. It’s bigger than just the song which is why Drake is suing the label and NOT Kendrick directly. From what I’m told .. Drake allegedly feels as if his label UMG.. is using money he’s made them to fund Kendrick Lamar’s song burying him amidst a sensitive label negotiation he’s currently in. Drake feels like the label is allegedly not protecting a major asset.. (him) which is conveniently timed around the time he’s in negotiations for a new deal with the label. From what I’m told.. Drakes feeling like .. If I was a taylor swift a lot of things would not of happened in this whole Drake and Kendrick back and forth."

Drake Attends Thunder-Rockets NBA Game

Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer, and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma. City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports © Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Drake filed the petition in Manhattan court on Monday, alleging that UMG and Spotify worked together to artificially boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "Not Like Us." He is accusing UMG of using bots and payola, among other methods in what he describes as an "illegal" scheme. “UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” his lawyers wrote. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.”

Loren Lorosa Explains Drake's Intentions