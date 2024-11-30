DJ Akademiks Reacts To Funkmaster Flex Backing Drake Amid UMG Legal Battle

2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit Presents Mary J. Blige
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Funkmaster Flex performs during the Strength of a Woman Festival at Barclays Center on May 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Funkmaster Flex thinks Drake is in the right for taking legal action against UMG over "Not Like Us."

Earlier this week, Drake decided to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." In a pre-action filing, he accuses the label and Spotify of manipulating streams through botting and influencers. He also alleges that UMG could have prevented the release of the song, on which Kendrick accuses him of being a sexual predator.

Unsurprisingly, this has earned big reactions from social media users and fans. While many are clowning Drake, and accusing him of being jealous of Kendrick, others believe he's totally in the right. Some even think that Drake could end up looking like a hero for exposing alleged corruption in the music industry. This includes Funkmaster Flex, who took to X recently to share his take on the situation.

DJ Akademiks Thinks Drake Might Be Out Of Touch

Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"DRAKE IS 100% RIGHT!" he wrote in part. "NATIONAL PLAY! (PER SONG) DRAKE DONT $ FOR PLAY! POP / CHR RADIO: $350k URBAN RADIO: $250K MIXSHOW: $100K LOCAL MIXSHOW DIRECTOR: $40k LOCAL DJ: $3K-5K PER SONG! (DJS ON THE RADIO 5 DAYS A WEEK) THIS IS WHY INDEPENDENT ARTIST DONT RISE TO THE TOP! ALL YOU ARTIST KNOW I AINT NEVER TAKE A DIME FROM YOU, YOUR MANAGER OR YOUR LABELS!" Now, DJ Akademiks has weighed in on all of this on stream, arguing that Drake seems somewhat out of touch with marketing.

"On every big song money is spent," he alleged. "It is what it is. So me, I kind of see a nuanced perspective. Like, did Kendrick bot? Of course, in my opinion, of course it was some botting. Is that the only reason the song was hot? F*ck no, people really like it."

Caroline Fisher
