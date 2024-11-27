Funkmaster Flex Claims Drake Is "100% Right" Amidst UMG Legal Drama

The iconic DJ had a lot to say.

Drake continues to be ragged on by the whole of the hip hop world in 2024. The rapper has decided to file a petition against his own label, Universal Music Group, for their alleged role in promoting Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." The decision has baffled many, given that UMG is the hand that feeds the 6 God. Some have called the rapper sensitive, others labeled him a sore loser given the outcome of his battle with Lamar. Funkmaster Flex, on the other hand, took to social media to show his support.

The legendary DJ praised Drake for taking a stand against UMG and the rumored method of using Payola to boost Spotify streams. "Drake is 100% right. National play," Funkmaster Flex tweeted. "Drake don't $ for play." He proceeded to list out the varying costs of promoting music on mix shows, radio shows, and local music events. Funkmaster Flex then threw weight behind Drizzy's desire to challenge a behemoth label like Universal Music Group. As far as he's concerned, independent artists need to be given more of an opportunity. "This is why independent artists don't rise to the top," Flex added.

Read More: Meek Mill Suggests That Drake Is Off His Rocker Amid His Kendrick Lamar Lawsuits

Funkmaster Flex Claimed Drake Doesn't Pay For Plays

The New York legend also spoke up for his own credibility as a tastemaker. "All you artist know I ain't never take a dime from you, your manager or your labels," Funkmaster Flex concluded. "Bomb has no price." Flex's decision to support Drake may come as a surprise to some, given that he has been very critical of the 6 God in the past. He had some strong words for Drake after the rapper accused him of spreading "lies" in 2018. Flex claimed he wasn't worried about Drake, and poked fun at his fanbase. "70% of your fans wear high heels," he claimed during his show. "The other 30% are guys who wear sandals. I’m not concerned about you."