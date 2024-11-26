Meek Mill Suggests That Drake Is Off His Rocker Amid His Kendrick Lamar Lawsuits

Mill is speaking his mind.

The Diddy situation has changed a lot of people's perceptions about Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill. His alleged ties to the mogul have deteriorated his image and he's become low-hanging fruit because of it. Anytime Meek has something to say about practically any topic, he gets weird looks/reactions in return. Overall, things have been rough on the "Going Bad" artist, which is also true for the song's co-star. Drake is currently trying to prove once and for all that Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" song and video have never been as big as the numbers suggest. In fact, over the last 24 hours or so, he's taking legal action to show that the hype and success of the record is all a hoax.

Drake's preparing to go to court against Universal Music Group (who he's a part of) and Spotify for allegedly using methods like payola and bots to boost streaming numbers. But as of just a few hours ago, we are also aware that he's sent more legal papers to UMG for alleged defamation. This suit claims that the company could have halted "Not Like Us" from dropping, because of it “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender."

Meek Mill Wants People To Have That Same Energy For Drake

Since these two bombshell reports have surfaced, the internet has not been giving him grace. Hip-hop figures, trolls, and sports media are all condemning Drake for this. They feel he should have just let it go, especially after the back-and-forth diss records. Meek Mill looks to be of that same belief, but he's taking things a step further.