Drake Sues UMG For Defamation Over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Six
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 28: Rapper Drake leaves Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Drake is now accusing UMG of even more wrongdoing.

Drake has made a second legal filing against Universal Music Group, accusing the company of defamation over the release of Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." He made the pre-action filing in a Texas court, late Monday, claiming UMG could have prevented the release of the song “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender.” The move comes after he filed a similar pre-action petition in New York, earlier in the day, accusing the company and Spotify of allegedly artificially boosting Lamar's diss track.

“UMG … could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed,” Drake’s lawyers wrote, as caught by Billboard. “But UMG chose to do the opposite. UMG designed, financed and then executed a plan to turn ‘Not Like Us’ into a viral mega-hit with the intent of using the spectacle of harm to Drake and his businesses to drive consumer hysteria and, of course, massive revenues. That plan succeeded, likely beyond UMG’s wildest expectations.”

Drake Performs During "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The new filing also accuses UMG of funneling payments to iHeartRadio as part of a "pay-to-play scheme," in exchange for promoting the song on radio. Also similar to the first lawsuit, Lamar, himself, is not listed as a respondent in the filing and is not personally accused of wrongdoing. On "Not Like Us," he raps, "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles," in reference to Drake.

UMG responded to the first filing on Monday night, writing in a statement: “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.” Be on the lookout for further updates in the case on HotNewHipHop.

