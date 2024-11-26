Drake Sues UMG For Defamation Over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

Drake is now accusing UMG of even more wrongdoing.

Drake has made a second legal filing against Universal Music Group, accusing the company of defamation over the release of Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." He made the pre-action filing in a Texas court, late Monday, claiming UMG could have prevented the release of the song “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender.” The move comes after he filed a similar pre-action petition in New York, earlier in the day, accusing the company and Spotify of allegedly artificially boosting Lamar's diss track.

“UMG … could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed,” Drake’s lawyers wrote, as caught by Billboard. “But UMG chose to do the opposite. UMG designed, financed and then executed a plan to turn ‘Not Like Us’ into a viral mega-hit with the intent of using the spectacle of harm to Drake and his businesses to drive consumer hysteria and, of course, massive revenues. That plan succeeded, likely beyond UMG’s wildest expectations.”

Drake Performs During "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The new filing also accuses UMG of funneling payments to iHeartRadio as part of a "pay-to-play scheme," in exchange for promoting the song on radio. Also similar to the first lawsuit, Lamar, himself, is not listed as a respondent in the filing and is not personally accused of wrongdoing. On "Not Like Us," he raps, "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles," in reference to Drake.