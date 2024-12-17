Snoop Dogg Can't Contain His Laughter When Asked About Drake's UMG Petition

Snoop Dogg says the West Coast holds "court in the streets."

Snoop Dogg couldn't help but laugh when Bootleg Kev asked him about Drake's decision to take legal action against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us." The Toronto rapper filed the petitions, complaining about alleged artificial sales and defamation, last month.

"On The West, we hold court in the streets," Snoop joked after trying to get Kev to move on to the next question. When Kev shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed responses. "50+ still promoting death in the streets! Would he tell his son to handle it in the streets!" one user wrote. Another added: "For somebody that doesn’t like Drake’s music you sure love bringing him up!"

Snoop Dogg Poses With Kendrick Lamar At The BET Awards

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar poses backstage during the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on September 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Drake filed two petitions against Universal Music Group. In one, he accused the company of allegedly artificially inflating the successes of "Not Like Us." In a second, he accused them of defamation for not blocking the release of the track, which features several allegations aimed at him. “UMG … could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed,” Drake’s lawyers wrote, as caught by Billboard. “But UMG chose to do the opposite. UMG designed, financed and then executed a plan to turn ‘Not Like Us’ into a viral mega-hit with the intent of using the spectacle of harm to Drake and his businesses to drive consumer hysteria and, of course, massive revenues. That plan succeeded, likely beyond UMG’s wildest expectations.” UMG has already denied any wrongdoing.

Snoop Dogg Weighs In On Drake's Legal Petitions