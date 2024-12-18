Snoop Dogg Admits He Loves Listening To Eazy E's "Real Muthaphuckkin G's" Diss Track

Snoop Dogg says the diss track against him is "so hard."

Snoop Dogg says he still listens to Eazy E's "Real Muthaphuckkin G's" diss track, on which the late rapper calls him out. He discussed the idea of enjoying diss tracks made against him during a recent interview with Bootleg Kev. “I got a station called ‘Cadillacc Music.’ Everyday at about 1:30. I walk down the hall. Eazy E, Dresta, and B.G. Knocc Out, be playing. And that sh*t be knocking. You hear me singing it,” Snoop said, before singing a portion of the song. “That n***a Eazy E was on my head. That sh*t’s so hard.”

As for whether he initially liked the song back in 1993, Snoop remarked: “F*ck no. F*ck them n****s. You don’t wanna give a n***a no credit when a n***a dissing you. We was on them n****s’ head. We had ‘What Would You Do.” We had ‘Dre Day.’ We had all kinda sh*t. We was busting them upside the head. But when they dropped that motherf*cker, we felt that one.” From there, Snoop explained that Eazy’s performance was so good that he was reconsidering his entire relationship with him.

Snoop Dogg Performs With Dr. Dre At The Super Bowl

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Snoop Dogg, right, and Dr. Dre, left, perform during halftime of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"Real Muthaphuckkin G's" wasn't the only diss track Snoop discussed during the interview. He also spoke on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud, breaking into laughter at one point when asked about the Toronto rapper's decision to take legal action against Universal Music Group. He also revealed that he apologized to Kendrick Lamar after sharing Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" on social media.

Snoop Dogg Discusses Eazy E's "Real Muthaphuckkin G's"