Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Are Back In Business On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

BYGabriel Bras Nevares135 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: PalmSprings
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Fields in April 2012 in Indio. The rappers surprised the crowd when they performed with a hologram of Tupac Shakur, who died in 1996. Coachella 2012 2. © Marilyn Chung/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
"Missionary" is finally here.

Even though the year is winding down as far as new music releases, we still have some killer picks to round up this week on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update. Of course, we need to start off with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's grand return via their new collab album Missionary, which shows off a lot of classic sounds and modernized efforts. A clear standout is "Gunz N Smoke" featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, which has more of a trap swing to it bolstered by crisp percussion. As you can imagine with a song with all these rappers on it, the flows and charisma on here is quite palpable.

Next up on Fire Emoji is the chilling new Offset single "Swing My Way," produced by Turbo and boasting some psychedelic and icy synth keys. When it comes to flow and performance, the former Migo is as smooth as ever, even if there's nothing on here that will surprise you lyrically. But that doesn't mean that you won't walk away from this track with anything, as the chorus is solidly catchy and it's an overall hypnotizing tune.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Bashes Lil Wayne For Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show Hate

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

On a similarly woozy and trippy note, we have producer BNYX and Lil Yachty's latest collaboration, "SMOKING IN THE RAIN." Compared to some other material from the beatmaker, this isn't as outwardly aggressive, but the resonant bass hits and ear-candy tones go a long way to highlight Yachty's eccentric performance. His flows and refrains are intoxicating, especially as he continues to perfect his more breathy and ethereal vocal tone for these kinds of tracks. It's one of the more addictive and sweet additions to Fire Emoji this week.

Finally, we're wrapping up this Fire Emoji with BossMan Dlow's new album Dlow Curry, which is unsurprisingly filled to the brim with banger after banger. In particular, if you're looking for a representative taster to clue you in, we'd recommend the grimy and minimal "Like Dat." The snares are relentless on this cut, some horns come in to add some drama to the verses, and Dlow never loses his sense of fun and focus on here.

Read More: Lil Yachty Goes Off On Critics Of His Air Force 1 Collaboration During Fiery ComplexCon Rant

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...