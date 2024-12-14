Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Are Back In Business On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

"Missionary" is finally here.

Even though the year is winding down as far as new music releases, we still have some killer picks to round up this week on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update. Of course, we need to start off with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's grand return via their new collab album Missionary, which shows off a lot of classic sounds and modernized efforts. A clear standout is "Gunz N Smoke" featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, which has more of a trap swing to it bolstered by crisp percussion. As you can imagine with a song with all these rappers on it, the flows and charisma on here is quite palpable.

Next up on Fire Emoji is the chilling new Offset single "Swing My Way," produced by Turbo and boasting some psychedelic and icy synth keys. When it comes to flow and performance, the former Migo is as smooth as ever, even if there's nothing on here that will surprise you lyrically. But that doesn't mean that you won't walk away from this track with anything, as the chorus is solidly catchy and it's an overall hypnotizing tune.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

On a similarly woozy and trippy note, we have producer BNYX and Lil Yachty's latest collaboration, "SMOKING IN THE RAIN." Compared to some other material from the beatmaker, this isn't as outwardly aggressive, but the resonant bass hits and ear-candy tones go a long way to highlight Yachty's eccentric performance. His flows and refrains are intoxicating, especially as he continues to perfect his more breathy and ethereal vocal tone for these kinds of tracks. It's one of the more addictive and sweet additions to Fire Emoji this week.

Finally, we're wrapping up this Fire Emoji with BossMan Dlow's new album Dlow Curry, which is unsurprisingly filled to the brim with banger after banger. In particular, if you're looking for a representative taster to clue you in, we'd recommend the grimy and minimal "Like Dat." The snares are relentless on this cut, some horns come in to add some drama to the verses, and Dlow never loses his sense of fun and focus on here.