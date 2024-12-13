BNYX And Lil Yachty Sound Elite While "Smoking In The Rain"

The beat on this is addictive.

BNYX has a sound that's difficult to pin down. The producer is able to fall into line and make music that sounds comfortable for artists as varied as Yeat and LAWSON. This unpredictably makes him a perfect pairing for Lil Yachty. Boat has also spent the last few years bucking trends, and subverting the sound he cultivated in the late 2010s. "Smoking In the Rain" is a perfect marriage of BNYX and Yachty's aesthetic interests. Its bubbly and electronic, evoking some of the latter's production techniques. It also has an odd and bouncy chorus, courtesy of Lil Yachty.

The beat is the real story here. The synth leads cut through everything else on the track like a machete, giving off a futuristic feel. It's smooth and metallic, but Lil Yachty brings the imperfections. The rapper's warbly singing creates a fascinating tension with BNYX's production. Things never stay in place for too long, so it's impossible to get tired of it. "Smoking In the Rain" isn't a smash hit. It is, however, a unique and genre-bending collaboration between guys who love to push boundaries. In truth, it's one of the catchiest things Lil Yachty has put out in a while. Hopefully we get to hear him on more BNYX beats in the future.

BNYX And Lil Yachty Make For A Stellar Combo

Quotable Lyrics:

Hundred thousand on my blue, that sh*t change (That sh*t change)

I was solid movin' forward, I had a name (For my name)

Don't let the drugs eat you up like Eddie Kane (Huh)

This b*tch look good, but she annoyin', pretty pain (Ah)