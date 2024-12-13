BossMan Dlow Looks To Shoot The Lights Out On The Competition With "Dlow Curry"

"BossMan Dlow's got the ball down two with five seconds on the clock. He looks to pull up from three with confidence... and he drains it as time as expires!" That's the kind of energy that the Florida rapper is on with his debut album, Dlow Curry. He's been on a heater all year long thanks to some viral singles, XXL Freshman spot, and his Mr Beat The Road mixtape. Now, he's looking to put his contemporaries to bed with this 20-song effort. Across it, BossMan Dlow is bringing his trademark braggadocious attitude and a prideful mindset.
It starts right at the beginning with "Dlow Curry," the title track named after Stephen Curry. He's ego is absolutely massive later down the tracklist though too. "Pillsbury Dlow" with Ice Spice, "Dlow Flintstone," and "Dlow Gucci," all contribute to how he feels about himself. He's clearly got big goals, and like the future Hall-of-Fame point guard, he's determined to reach the top. We have an article coming soon about the five budding superstars going into 2025 and beyond, and spoiler alert, BossMan is on there. With arguably more hits than his last record and a more diverse flow and beat palette, he's taking those necessary steps to become one of the faces of the rap league just like Curry is in the NBA.
Dlow Curry - BossMan Dlow
Dlow Curry Tracklist:
- Dlow Curry
- Like Dat
- Pillsbury Dlow (feat. Ice Spice)
- Mo Chicken (feat. French Montana)
- The Biggest Pt. 2
- 46th Street
- Star Life
- Cash S***
- Game Winner
- Big
- Motion
- PJ (feat. Lil Baby)
- Out The Mud
- What You Need (feat. NoCap)
- Pushin Up
- Dlow Flintstone
- Dlow Gucci
- Boxing Night (feat. BabyFace Ray)
- For Days
- Shake Dat A** (Twerk Song) (feat. GloRilla)