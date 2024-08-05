BossMan Dlow Seemingly Taken Into Custody By Florida Police: Watch

A fan captured the alleged arrest.

BossMan Dlow did not have a great start to his week. If the footage that's gone viral on social media is to be believed, that is. On August 5, a fan uploaded a video of the rapper seemingly being arrested. He gets handcuffed and escorted to a vehicle by federal officers. A fan can scarcely believe what's going on, and proceeds to yellow BossMan Dlow's name. The rapper turns and looks acknowledges the fan, which has many convinced that it is in fact him.

The caption over the video claims that BossMan Dlow fell prey to an FBI raid. The thing is, there hasn't been any information to confirm the raid or the rapper's arrest. Florida authorities haven't confirmed that BossMan Dlow is in custody, or whether he has been formally charged. The site RL Live theorized that Dlow was putting together a car giveaway to help Floridians in need. The site then posits that the poor organization of the event, and the lack of permits, led to authorities being called and arrests being made. Neither the rapper's camp nor the authorities have confirmed this, however.

BossMan Dlow Was Seen Handcuffed In His Native Florida

BossMan Dlow is no stranger to legal trouble. The rapper was locked up for drug possession back in 2019, and spent a good portion of the COVID pandemic behind bars. Dlow talked about his experience during a March 2024 profile with XXL. "I had sale charges, possession of cocaine charges, sh*t like that," he conceded. "When I was in there, COVID had came." BossMan Dlow recalls being spooked by COVID, and theorizes that he caught it despite not being treated. "I seen all the deaths all the numbers rising and sh*t like that," he added. "I thought my people was going to die when I was in there."