Bossman Dlow Continues His Impressive Run With Perfectly Timed Single "SportsCenter"

The Florida artist is on a tear.

Bossman Dlow is a Florida artist who has been having a spectacular year thus far. Overall, Dlow is known for his energetic raps that come with hard-hitting production and catchy lyrics. His tape Mr Beat The Road has been getting lots of critical praise, and there is no denying that he has had a huge rise to fame in 2024. With all of this momentum around him, Dlow has decided to keep his foot on the gas. This has subsequently led to the release of "SportsCenter," and you can watch the music video, down below.

With this new track, we get some blistering basslines with synths sprinkled out in the background. This creates a menacing soundscape that is interspersed with some crisp hi-hats and 808s. As for Dlow, his flows are catchy and his lyrics find him flexing while making references to basketball and football. Overall, the name of the track is pretty fitting, especially since the Stanley Cup Finals and NBA Finals are both on TV right now.

Bossman Dlow Has The Secret Sauce

Quotable Lyrics:

Just walked out of Saks Fifth, put two thousand on my feet
I'm a motherfuckin' boss, it's gon' cost to talk to me
He ain't talkin' bout no money, must be speakin' Chinese
Fell in love with road runnin', I run routes like Tyreek

