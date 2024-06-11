Trae Tha Truth Recruits Rising Star BossMan Dlow For Dark Banger "I Can't Wait"

Trae Tha Truth has cemented himself as one of the most iconic voices in the Southern hip-hop scene without question. Part of the reason for that is his trademark sound, which is equal parts dark and chill. Additionally, his delivery is easily recognizable, as his smoky, monotone cadence is one of the best on the mic. That sound has been built for decades too, as he has been in the game since the early 2000s. Even though there are some artists out there who can lose their draw, Trae is not one of them because we are ecstatic for what is possibly coming down the pipeline. There is a good chance that he delivers a new project called Crowd Control very soon, and so far, the rollout has been great. Just about a week and a half ago he and A$AP Ferg collided on the nocturnal trap banger "Rock Out". Now, Trae Tha Truth is continuing to be on a roll with "I Can't Wait".