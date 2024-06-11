Trae Tha Truth Recruits Rising Star BossMan Dlow For Dark Banger "I Can't Wait"

Trae is on a heater right now.

Trae Tha Truth has cemented himself as one of the most iconic voices in the Southern hip-hop scene without question. Part of the reason for that is his trademark sound, which is equal parts dark and chill. Additionally, his delivery is easily recognizable, as his smoky, monotone cadence is one of the best on the mic. That sound has been built for decades too, as he has been in the game since the early 2000s. Even though there are some artists out there who can lose their draw, Trae is not one of them because we are ecstatic for what is possibly coming down the pipeline. There is a good chance that he delivers a new project called Crowd Control very soon, and so far, the rollout has been great. Just about a week and a half ago he and A$AP Ferg collided on the nocturnal trap banger "Rock Out". Now, Trae Tha Truth is continuing to be on a roll with "I Can't Wait".

"I Can't Wait" is braggadocious and is just as dark and woozy. This time around, Trae is working alongside BossMan Dlow. The Florida MC is in the middle of a breakout year, dropping tracks like "Talk My S***", "Get In With Me", and more. However, Trae and BossMan do rap over very different instrumentals. The latter enjoys dark trap beats, but he likes to incorporate a lot of heavy piano and skittering drums. Still, BossMan does his thing on this slow-mo beat. He does not sound clunkly or awkward over it at all and it shows that these two can develop some chemistry down the line. Be sure to check out "I Can't Wait" below.

Listen To "I Can't Wait" By Trae Tha Truth & BossMan Dlow

Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
