Trae Tha Truth & A$AP Ferg Team Up For Hazy & Braggadocious Single "Rock Out"

Trae Tha Truth does not the credit he deserves for being a standout voice in the Southern hip-hop scene. With so many legends, especially from Houston (where he is from), his name does not get brought enough. He is not a hit song writer, but he is able to create these luxuriously smoky bangers with ease. That trademark style has taken him a long way, as he is now over 20 years deep into his career.

Recently, Trae Tha Truth dropped off a new single, "Rock Out", which provides a hazy environment right from the jump. Joining him on this spacey cut is A$AP Ferg, or FERG. Surprisingly, this is the first time that we are hearing these veterans on the same record. Their approach to creating tracks is different. However, it is not to the point that sticking them on the same beat does not make sense at all.

Listen To "Rock Out" By Trae Tha Truth & A$AP Ferg

In fact, FERG brings an incredibly wavy performance on "Rock Out" which fits the vibe to a tee. His "Rooocckkk outtt" background vocals add so much extra character to the instrumental as well. Furthermore, his flow and cadence are incredibly playful and carefree. All in all, this song is a total banger, and it looks to be the lead single for Trae's next record, Crowd Control. Fans can expect it to drop sometime this summer.

What are your thoughts on "Rock Out" by Trae Tha Truth and A$AP Ferg? Does this lead single get you hyped for Trae's forthcoming album Crowd Control? What is your favorite aspect of it? Who had the more memorable performance and why? Are you surprised this is only their first song together? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Trae Tha Truth and A$AP Ferg. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I step in this b**** like Big Mo

Chief Keef Sosa, big Glo

Got your b**** suckin' my big toe

Blue AK for that trenchcoat

I Barney Rubble the flintstone

I step like I fried up in tempo

