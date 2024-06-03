FERG Continues His Solo Run Of Singles With "More Than U Know Freestyle"

FERG is refreshed and focused once again.

A$AP Ferg had the whole internet talking about his sudden return. About three weeks ago, the Harlem, New York rapper put out a YouTube-only single called "MDMX", but his full stage name was not attached to it. Instead, it was chopped down to just FERG. This then led to an onslaught of theories and speculations that he was not a core member of the A$AP Mob. There have been a lot of reports online that he indeed was not a part of it and that he still remains with them. However, the real truth is that FERG is his solo stage name when he is not releasing anything affiliated with Rocky and the crew.

FERG announced it through Roc Nation back in 2021, saying, "Ferg is very much still part of the Mob, and is A$AP Ferg within A$AP Mob. Ferg as an individual artist and with his solo career is Ferg". So, with all of that cleared up let us jump into this new single, "More Than U Know Freestyle". This is the third YouTube exclusive track and a follow-up to "Roemello" just five days ago.

Listen To "More Than U Know Freestyle" By FERG

This also comes after his guest appearance on a new Trae Tha Truth album single called "Rock Out". FERG delivered a memorable and zany performance, showing that he is not just your typical trap/pop rapper. On this scant two-minute freestyle, the veteran gets reflective and introspective about his career over a soulful sample flip and hard-hitting kick drums. When he wants to get into his more lyrical side, just know that he can do it at any moment.