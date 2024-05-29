FERG Drops Off Exciting New Single "Roemello" Amid Supposed Rebrand

FERG is back and his sound is as fresh as ever.

For those who may not have noticed, FERG has recently taken the "A$AP" out of his name. Overall, this has led to lots of speculation about whether or not he is still in Always Strive And Prosper. Of course, he came up as part of A$AP Mob and if he was truly leaving the collective, it would be the end of an era. That said, FERG is back to releasing music, and there is no doubt that fans are excited about that concept. Most recently, he came through with the song "MDMX" which proved to be a banger.

Today, FERG blessed us all over again. Although this time, he did so with a brand-new effort called "Roemello." You can watch the video below, which is part of the Snapgod's Secret Tape series. This features a VHS aesthetic that really gives you some 90s and early 2000s vibes. As for the song itself, it is an uptempo banger with thumping synths and fast drums that FERG absolutely glides over. He gives off some braggadocious bars as well, which helps give the track more oomph.

FERG Continues To Impress

It will be interesting to see where FERG takes this sound. As it stands, he hasn't given much information in terms of whether or not a new album is coming. Moreover, fans have not been made privy to the reasons behind the name change. Whatever the case may be, it is clear that FERG is in a new era, which is exciting to say the least. Hopefully, this leads to more new music very soon.

Let us know what you think of this new track from FERG, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about the new sound that he has been experimenting with? Are you a fan of it, and how do you feel about him taking "A$AP" out of his name? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

