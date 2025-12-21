6ix9ine Home Invasion Suspect Has Been Arrested

Tekashi 6ix9ine may spend his time online beefing with other rappers, but he has to deal with a lot of legal matters behind the scenes. While most of them relate to trouble of his own, others might find him justice. For example, TMZ reported this weekend that authorities have arrested a suspect accused of invading 6ix9ine's home last month.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida, 19-year-old Pedro Rodriguez got charges of armed home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, grand theft, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver. However, there are more suspects in this case. There still hasn't been another arrest at press time, but law enforcement says their investigation continues to develop.

For those unaware, just about a month ago, four men held 6ix9ine's mother at gunpoint during an invasion of his home. He wasn't there at the time, and it seems like the suspects took advantage of his absence for a Jack Doherty stream. Video reportedly caught the suspects entering the home through the garage, and they ransacked the place for car keys and cash according to police. They drove away in a car after getting what they wanted.

Why Is 6ix9ine Going To Jail?

6ix9ine previously called out his home's invaders in a social media video. "Yesterday, they allowed me to leave [house arrest] for work," he expressed. "People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty. They took that opportunity to f***ing do some p***y s**t. It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p***y s**t."