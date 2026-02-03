Second 6ix9ine Robber Arrested For Home Invasion

BY Cole Blake
Tekashi 6ix9ine Memorial Day Weekend
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Tekashi 6ix9ine hosts the Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at MAD CLUB Wynwood on May 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
A group of three masked men broke into 6ix9ine's home in Florida and held his mother at gunpoint back in November.

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the break-in at 6ix9ine’s Florida home in November. Police apprehended Sergio Andrade, 18, on Sunday, charging him with home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, and grand theft. He was booked into Palm Beach County Jail on Sunday, according to court records obtained by CBS12.

He's the second suspect that police have arrested in the case. They booked Pedro Rodriguez back in December, charging him with home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, and grand theft, as well as possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Police were able to track their movements through cell phone data.

Was 6ix9ine Home During The Break-In?

Security footage from the break-in shows three masked men apprehending 6ix9ine's mother and holding her at gunpoint as they demanded cash and car keys. 6ix9ine wasn't at home at the time, despite being on house arrest. Instead, he had gotten permission to travel to Miami to stream with Jack Doherty.

He theorized on social media afterward that the burglars deliberately took advantage of the opportunity to break into his home. "Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty. They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t,” he said in a video at the time. “It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t."

As of now, 6ix9ine is serving 3 months in federal prison for violating the terms of supervised release. He got into an altercation with a man who called him a snitch at a mall in Florida in August.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
