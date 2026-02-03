Second 6ix9ine Robber Arrested For Home Invasion

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the break-in at 6ix9ine’s Florida home in November. Police apprehended Sergio Andrade, 18, on Sunday, charging him with home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, and grand theft. He was booked into Palm Beach County Jail on Sunday, according to court records obtained by CBS12.

He's the second suspect that police have arrested in the case. They booked Pedro Rodriguez back in December, charging him with home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, and grand theft, as well as possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Police were able to track their movements through cell phone data.

Was 6ix9ine Home During The Break-In?

Security footage from the break-in shows three masked men apprehending 6ix9ine's mother and holding her at gunpoint as they demanded cash and car keys. 6ix9ine wasn't at home at the time, despite being on house arrest. Instead, he had gotten permission to travel to Miami to stream with Jack Doherty.

He theorized on social media afterward that the burglars deliberately took advantage of the opportunity to break into his home. "Yesterday, they allowed me to leave for work. People saw that I was on livestream with Jack Doherty. They took that opportunity to f*cking do some p*ssy sh*t,” he said in a video at the time. “It's me, so I get it. The rules are different for me. If it was your favorite artist, your favorite actor and that was done, they don't get no cool points for that. My mom is 60 years old. Y'all know I'm supposed to come home. Y'all know I'm home all the time. I'm on house arrest. So, y'all take the opportunity that I'm not home and y'all see me on livestream with Jack Doherty in Miami and y'all do that. That's p*ssy sh*t."