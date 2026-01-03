6ix9ine, Adin Ross & Cuffem Officially Drop Diss Track For Lil Durk, Doechii & Lil Tjay

6ix9ine, Adin Ross, and Cuffem's diss track against a variety of opponents was quite controversial online, but it certainly caught folks' attention. So much so that they decided to officially release it, and it's called "BACON." The song takes aim at Lil Durk via a Tekashi 6ix9ine verse, Cuffem disses Lil Tjay, and Ross blasted Doechii.

For those unaware, the three linked up during a recent livestream and recorded the song, during which they also targeted Joe Budden and Kai Cenat's ex girlfriend Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah. This wasn't without it's doubts, though. Adin Ross was seemingly fearful of Doechii's reaction, and he and Cuffem prove why they are streamers and not MCs. As for Tekashi, this is just part of his consistent antics to troll his opps and fuel more conflict online.

Still, you can't say that they didn't hit their mark when it comes to creating successful content that caused a stir. Their music video for the track has amassed over 1.5 million views on YouTube as of writing this article, and it dropped last night (Friday, January 2). "BACON" is also now available on all major streaming platforms.

Why Is 6ix9ine Beefing With Lil Durk?

For those unaware, 6ix9ine's beef with Lil Durk goes way back, roping in folks like King Von and a whole lot of other people. On "BACON," Tekashi trolls Smurk for his prison time and his Muslim identity, calling it a fake persona.

6ix9ine also has beef with Lil Tjay, which Cuffem took over for him on the track. This stems from more trolling over Tjay's Chipotle shooting following a lot of tension and social media flare-ups. As for Adin Ross' issues with Doechii, he accused her of botting her music's commercial performance. He has been incredibly critical of her during her ascent in the music industry, and he continues to double down for the clout.