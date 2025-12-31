6ix9ine Accuses Lil Durk Of Being A Fake Muslim In New Diss Track

During a recent stream with Adin Ross, 6ix9ine debuted a fiery new diss track featuring jabs at Lil Durk, Doechii, and more.

6ix9ine is certainly no stranger to dissing other rappers, and he did just that during a recent stream with Adin Ross. He debuted a new song with the internet personality, which is sure to ruffle some feathers. In it, the "Gummo" performer calls Lil Durk out for converting to Islam and insinuates that he's a fake Muslim, as captured by Akademiks TV.

This isn't the first time he's done this, as he also called Durk a fake Muslim last month during an interview with Trap Lore Ross. He even exposed various DMs that the two of them exchanged, which contained plenty of fiery insults.

6ix9ine's diss track featured additional jabs at Doechii, Gigi Alayah, and more. These aren't the only people he's at odds with these days, however. He's also currently wrapped up in a feud with 21 Savage.

Who Does 6ix9ine Have Beef With?

He went off on the UK-born artist in an Instagram post earlier this month, slamming him for calling on Young Thug and Gunna to end their feud. "I TALK FACTS!" 6ix9ine wrote. "Didn’t I say this for THE PAST 5 years?????? THEY ALL DO THE SAME AND THEN COVER IT UP WHEN ITS IN THERE FAVOR! WHEN ITS CONVENIENT FOR THEM! BUT PEOPLE DONT LIKE FACTSSSSSSSS SO ITS ALWAYS NOOOOOOOO ITS DIFFERENT! BUTTTTTT IM SO HAPPPY NOW YALL SEE THE TRUTH!"

He went on to weigh in on 21 Savage's "f*ck the streets" tweet on the One Night With Steiny podcast, which inspired a wave of similar posts from others in the industry. "They realized that Gunna doesn't need them. Gunna is gonna continue to prevail and continue to succeed without them," he theorized. "It's saying, 'Hey guys, we're only letting Gunna in because f*ck the streets is dead.'"

21 later took to Instagram to clarify his post amid the controversy. “When I say f the streets I’m talking about the part that gave me trauma and made me can’t sleep at night,” he explained. “If you ain’t tired of that part you ain’t been through it!”

