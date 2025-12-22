A lot of folks have been praising 21 Savage for trying to reunify Atlanta amid a turbulent year. While doing what he can to extinguish these beefs, he's condemned street life as a whole as well. It originated from his tweet pleading for Gunna and Young Thug to end their feud.

The UK-born rapper wrote, "@gunna @youngthug Yall n****s fix that sh*t yall love each other[.] n**** you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you[.] you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang[.] n**** f–k the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t."

However, with some of those in the rap world, this message has fallen on deaf ears. 6ix9ine, Blueface, and Fivio Foreign are just a few that dismissed it. The former has had the most to say, however. "Now it's f*ck the streets. But remember when it was 'yo 69 we don't care about your platinum records WE PLATINUM IN THE STREETS' but now it's f*ck the streets."

Adding to that, Tekashi went on to claim that 21 Savage changes his tune whenever it's convenient for him. Particularly when it comes to making up with alleged snitches like Gunna, in this case.

21 Savage What Happened To The Streets? Sales

"Didn’t I say this for THE PAST 5 years?????? THEY ALL DO THE SAME AND THEN COVER IT UP WHEN ITS IN THERE FAVOR! WHEN ITS CONVENIENT FOR THEM! BUT PEOPLE DONT LIKE FACTSSSSSSSS SO ITS ALWAYS NOOOOOOOO ITS DIFFERENT! BUTTTTTT IM SO HAPPPY NOW YALL SEE THE TRUTH!"

Wack 100 shares that exact same belief, expressing that during a recent phone call with DJ Akademiks. However, the artist manager expanded on 6ix9ine's thoughts, coming up with an interesting theory in the process.

He believes that 21 Savage (also Young Thug) is just now being so outspoken against the streets because he's in a decline in his eyes. Wack 100 explains his claim by advising Gunna to steer clear of 21 and Thug as he continues to succeed numbers wise without them.

"Gunna, don't be no fool," Wack begins. "21 Savage told the n**** Thug 'Use the n****. don't get rid of him yet. Use him until you can't use him, then get rid of him...'" he claims.

He goes on to say that Thug didn't mess with Gunna anymore because he thought he was "bigger than the program." "See that they can't sell out an arena like you can today. Do not befriend none of these n****s... Because you continue to flourish now all of the sudden, they wanna say 'Aw, let's make it right.' F*ck them n****s," Wack adds.