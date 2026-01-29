Don C Sells His Limited Edition Virgil Abloh Maybach S680

Don C just sold his ultra-rare Mercedes-Maybach S680 by Virgil Abloh. The Chicago streetwear legend and close friend of Virgil owned unit #12 of only 150 ever made.

This posthumous collaboration between the late designer and Mercedes-Benz represents one of the most exclusive automotive releases. The sale is making waves in both the car collector and streetwear communities right now.

The Mercedes-Maybach S680 by Virgil Abloh originally dropped back in 2022 after Virgil's passing. It was his final automotive project and vision brought to life by Mercedes-Benz. Only 150 units were produced worldwide making it incredibly rare from the start.

Don C's #12 hitting the resale market is significant given his personal connection to Virgil. The car is now trending in early 2026 for several reasons beyond Don's sale.

Several units have recently surfaced on the high-end resale market through dealers like Road Show International. Collectors are treating it as a "blue-chip" automotive investment right now similar to rare watches. Prices are rumored to be double or triple the original $500,000+ MSRP at this point.

Virgil Abloh Maybach For Sale

Don C announced the sale of his Virgil Abloh Maybach on social media recently. The post showed the car in all its glory with the distinctive sand and black colorway. He didn't disclose the exact sale price publicly but sources suggest it was well above original retail.

The streetwear icon's decision to part with such a personal piece surprised many in the community. Given his close relationship with Virgil, this car held significant sentimental value beyond just the monetary worth.

The sale likely represents the reality that these cars are appreciating assets that some collectors are cashing in on. Don C's #12 vehicle now moves to a new owner who values Virgil's automotive legacy.

Virgil Abloh Maybach S680 Price

The original MSRP for the Mercedes-Maybach S680 by Virgil Abloh was around $500,000 to $550,000 back in 2022. That price point put it at the very top of the ultra-luxury sedan market.

However, the resale market in 2026 tells a completely different story about value now. Units that are surfacing for sale are reportedly fetching between $1 million to $1.5 million or more.