Don C Sells His Limited Edition Virgil Abloh Maybach S680

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bonhams Press Preview Of Collector's Motorcycle, Motor Cars and Automobilia
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 08: The Maybach mascot is seen during a press preview before a mass auction of vintage vehicles organised by Bonhams auction house at the Grand Palais on February 08, 2017 in Paris, France. Every year, car collectors come together to admire classic and vintage vehicles of the Bonhams auction house. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Don C sold his limited edition Virgil Abloh Mercedes Maybach S680 as the rare collaboration continues gaining value in 2026.

Don C just sold his ultra-rare Mercedes-Maybach S680 by Virgil Abloh. The Chicago streetwear legend and close friend of Virgil owned unit #12 of only 150 ever made.

This posthumous collaboration between the late designer and Mercedes-Benz represents one of the most exclusive automotive releases. The sale is making waves in both the car collector and streetwear communities right now.

The Mercedes-Maybach S680 by Virgil Abloh originally dropped back in 2022 after Virgil's passing. It was his final automotive project and vision brought to life by Mercedes-Benz. Only 150 units were produced worldwide making it incredibly rare from the start.

Don C's #12 hitting the resale market is significant given his personal connection to Virgil. The car is now trending in early 2026 for several reasons beyond Don's sale.

Several units have recently surfaced on the high-end resale market through dealers like Road Show International. Collectors are treating it as a "blue-chip" automotive investment right now similar to rare watches. Prices are rumored to be double or triple the original $500,000+ MSRP at this point.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 "Middle East" Mockups Surface For End Of Year Release

Virgil Abloh Maybach For Sale

Don C announced the sale of his Virgil Abloh Maybach on social media recently. The post showed the car in all its glory with the distinctive sand and black colorway. He didn't disclose the exact sale price publicly but sources suggest it was well above original retail.

The streetwear icon's decision to part with such a personal piece surprised many in the community. Given his close relationship with Virgil, this car held significant sentimental value beyond just the monetary worth.

The sale likely represents the reality that these cars are appreciating assets that some collectors are cashing in on. Don C's #12 vehicle now moves to a new owner who values Virgil's automotive legacy.

Virgil Abloh Maybach S680 Price

The original MSRP for the Mercedes-Maybach S680 by Virgil Abloh was around $500,000 to $550,000 back in 2022. That price point put it at the very top of the ultra-luxury sedan market.

However, the resale market in 2026 tells a completely different story about value now. Units that are surfacing for sale are reportedly fetching between $1 million to $1.5 million or more.

That represents a doubling or tripling of the original purchase price in just four years. The limited production of only 150 units worldwide is driving this appreciation significantly.

Read More: Kanye West Finally Confirms Release Date For "Bully"

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Relationships Alicia Keys Picks Up Maybach Gift From Swizz Beatz
Craig Barritt / Getty Images Tech Mercedes-Benz Reveals Virgil Abloh's Electric Project Maybach Car Design
off-white-x-nike-air-force-1-low-sesame-sneaker-news Sneakers The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Sesame" Is Coming Soon
virgil-abloh-archive-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers Hiroshi Fujiwara Seen In Virgil Abloh Archives Nike x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"
Comments 0