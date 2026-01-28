Air Jordan 3 "Middle East" Mockups Surface For End Of Year Release

Mockup images of the Air Jordan 3 "Middle East" have just surfaced online. This exclusive colorway is reportedly set to drop at the end of 2026. The clean neutral palette with purple accents creates a sophisticated look on the classic silhouette.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 3 "Middle East" is going to drop in December of 2026.

These early renders give sneakerheads a first glimpse at what's coming later this year. The "Middle East" features a sail or off-white leather upper covering most of the shoe.

That cream tone gives it a premium, luxurious feel right from the start. Light grey suede hits the mudguard and heel tab adding texture and depth throughout. Deep purple accents appear on the midsole, heel counter, and Jumpman logo creating bold contrast.

The color combination feels fresh and different from typical Air Jordan 3 releases we see. Purple and cream isn't a common pairing but it works really well here.

The mockups suggest Jordan Brand is going for a more refined, elegant aesthetic. This could appeal to both sneaker collectors and casual fans looking for something wearable.

Air Jordan 3 "Middle East"

The mockup shows a beautiful sail or cream-colored leather upper that covers most of the shoe. Light grey suede appears on the mudguard overlay and heel tab adding nice texture.

Deep purple hits the midsole section creating a bold statement against all the neutral tones. The heel counter also gets that same rich purple color for consistency throughout the design.

Purple inner lining is visible inside the collar area based on these renders. The elephant print on the toe and heel is done in tonal grey. Nike Air branding on the heel features purple lettering that matches the midsole perfectly.