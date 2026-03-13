50 Cent Drops Untitled Track While Trolling T.I., Papoose & Fabolous

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Drops Untitled Track Trolling TI Papoose Fabolous
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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It seems like 50 Cent might be teasing something big with his talk about "the algorithm" against T.I., Papoose, Fabolous, and more.

50 Cent likes to kill multiple birds with one stone when it comes to his rap beefs, although he doesn't always do it via song form. Most of the time, a simple social media troll will do. But he recently offered both avenues in a one-two Instagram post today (Friday, March 13), which seem aimed at T.I., Papoose, Fabolous, and probably any other MC he's feuding with right now.

The first post of note is an A.I.-manipulated Avengers: Endgame clip that features Tip as Iron Man, Pap as Captain America, Fab as Thor, and Fif as the villain Thanos. This makes reference to how the G-Unit mogul is handling all these battles, which have all come with diss tracks at his expense. "Everybody dies one day, THE ALGORITHM coming soon!" he captioned his post.

In the second post, 50 shared an untitled track that seems to be a revamp, remix, or alternate version of his "Business Mind" track featuring Earl Hayes off of his 5 (Murdered By Numbers) mixtape from 2012. It's a lot of smack talk and bragging from him, and he also had an interesting caption for this one. "Music untitled, I’d Fvck these [ninja emoji]up if they jump me in real life. a bunch of punks. THE ALGORITHM is coming!"

Does this mean a Fif project titled The Algorithm is on the way? Is that a reference to his recent social media activity or can we really expect something big coming soon, whether it's for his enemies or for his fans at large? We'll see in due time...

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

50 Cent's Diss Track Responses

Most recently, 50 Cent's shot back at his enemies via social media trolling after they dropped diss tracks against him. These have mostly been through A.I.-generated videos and pictures, shadily disrespectful or troll-heavy Instagram captions, and even a diss track for Tip and his family via the new Power: Origins theme song "No One Told Us What We're Here For." Fabolous' diss track came from a while ago, and stems from 50's beef with the Let's Rap About It podcast from Fab, Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East.

T.I. and his family dissed 50 Cent in various diss tracks, whereas Papoose let off two songs attacking him as of late. We will see if this leads Fif to step into the booth some more. In any case, it's clear his Internet trolling won't stop anytime soon.

Read More: Who Is James Broadnax? The Texas Death Row Inmate Travis Scott & Young Thug Are Fighting To Save

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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