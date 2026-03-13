50 Cent Drops Untitled Track While Trolling T.I., Papoose & Fabolous

50 Cent likes to kill multiple birds with one stone when it comes to his rap beefs, although he doesn't always do it via song form. Most of the time, a simple social media troll will do. But he recently offered both avenues in a one-two Instagram post today (Friday, March 13), which seem aimed at T.I., Papoose, Fabolous, and probably any other MC he's feuding with right now.

The first post of note is an A.I.-manipulated Avengers: Endgame clip that features Tip as Iron Man, Pap as Captain America, Fab as Thor, and Fif as the villain Thanos. This makes reference to how the G-Unit mogul is handling all these battles, which have all come with diss tracks at his expense. "Everybody dies one day, THE ALGORITHM coming soon!" he captioned his post.

In the second post, 50 shared an untitled track that seems to be a revamp, remix, or alternate version of his "Business Mind" track featuring Earl Hayes off of his 5 (Murdered By Numbers) mixtape from 2012. It's a lot of smack talk and bragging from him, and he also had an interesting caption for this one. "Music untitled, I’d Fvck these [ninja emoji]up if they jump me in real life. a bunch of punks. THE ALGORITHM is coming!"

Does this mean a Fif project titled The Algorithm is on the way? Is that a reference to his recent social media activity or can we really expect something big coming soon, whether it's for his enemies or for his fans at large? We'll see in due time...

50 Cent's Diss Track Responses

Most recently, 50 Cent's shot back at his enemies via social media trolling after they dropped diss tracks against him. These have mostly been through A.I.-generated videos and pictures, shadily disrespectful or troll-heavy Instagram captions, and even a diss track for Tip and his family via the new Power: Origins theme song "No One Told Us What We're Here For." Fabolous' diss track came from a while ago, and stems from 50's beef with the Let's Rap About It podcast from Fab, Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East.