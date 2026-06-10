Rick Ross & Uncle Murda Get Into It Over Airport Spotting

It's not even officially summer yet, and things are already heating up, but it's not the weather—it's the ongoing beef between Rick Ross and Uncle Murda. These two have been going back and forth on social media, and things escalated today after a fan took a photo at an airport. In it, viewers can see Rick Ross waiting for his commercial flight. It's a far cry from the "big boss," private-jet lifestyle he often promotes, prompting verbal jabs not only from the public but also from Ross's foes.
Uncle Murda took the opportunity to tease Rozay, while Ross responded with a video of his own. He told people not to respond to those "not in your tax bracket," adding that he still does so because "it's so entertaining."
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"When you got n*ggas with bad skin like Uncle Murda who happy to be making n*ggas cheeseburgers on the road, and you got another n*gga going through trauma like 50 [Cent]," said Ross. He seemed to then take a hit at 50 regarding Daphne Joy, the mother of Fif's son, who was also recently seen in a leaked sex tape with Diddy and a male escort. "And then I use these n*ggas to promote my car show."
Meanwhile, Murda didn't take the jeering lightly. He shared a video of himself being driven through the airport, heading back to New York. "We ain't high like Rick Ross in the airport, neither," he said, before adding, "Let's go Knicks!" It's clear that these two, and others, won't be settling their rift anytime soon. Ross isn't the first rapper to fly commercial, nor will he be the last. Check out the photo of Ross at the airport above, and his and Uncle Murda's follow-ups below.