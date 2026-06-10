Rick Ross & Uncle Murda Get Into It Over Airport Spotting

Phew! Rick Ross and Uncle Murda continue to go at it after a fan photographed Rozay flying commercial at the airport.

Meanwhile, Murda didn't take the jeering lightly. He shared a video of himself being driven through the airport, heading back to New York. "We ain't high like Rick Ross in the airport, neither," he said, before adding, "Let's go Knicks!" It's clear that these two, and others, won't be settling their rift anytime soon. Ross isn't the first rapper to fly commercial, nor will he be the last. Check out the photo of Ross at the airport above, and his and Uncle Murda's follow-ups below.

"When you got n*ggas with bad skin like Uncle Murda who happy to be making n*ggas cheeseburgers on the road, and you got another n*gga going through trauma like 50 [Cent]," said Ross. He seemed to then take a hit at 50 regarding Daphne Joy, the mother of Fif's son, who was also recently seen in a leaked sex tape with Diddy and a male escort. "And then I use these n*ggas to promote my car show."

It's not even officially summer yet, and things are already heating up, but it's not the weather—it's the ongoing beef between Rick Ross and Uncle Murda . These two have been going back and forth on social media, and things escalated today after a fan took a photo at an airport. In it, viewers can see Rick Ross waiting for his commercial flight . It's a far cry from the "big boss," private-jet lifestyle he often promotes, prompting verbal jabs not only from the public but also from Ross's foes.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.