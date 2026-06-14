Uncle Murda Says Rick Ross Is "Making Up Excuses" After Explaining Viral Commercial Flight Pic

The past few months have been rough for Rick Ross. In the midst of him trying to reignite his feud with Drake and somehow acting as though he’s above it all at the same time, the internet wasted little opportunity to clown him when he was spotted flying commercial, like the rest of us. Considering the fortune he’s amassed throughout his career and the Boss imagery that’s often associated with his brand, it became the perfect moment for his detractors to sh*t on him.

Uncle Murda wasted very little time once the Knicks clinched the championship against the San Antonio Spurs. Wearing all of his chains and sporting a Knicks jersey and a matching hat, he immediately began pointing out Ross’ recent explanation for why he wasn’t on a private jet.

“Let's go Knicks. Gettin’ off that jet. Black truck is waiting. Meanwhile, Officer Ricky is making up excuses, talking about his jet’s in the shop. Nah, n***a, they caught you lacking, Officer Ricky. You got caught lackin’, n***a,” he said. “Got that n***a Rick Ross explaining himself now, talking about his jet getting WiFi. Don’t start stuttering now, n***a.”

Afterward, Uncle Murda asked the driver if he saw Rick Ross plane anywhere near the airport.

Of course, this spat is the latest in the tensions between the two.

Why Was Rick Ross Flying Commercial?

Although there’s nothing wrong with flying commercial, the photo of Ross ultimately had Drake fans referencing his lyrics on “Whisper My Name,” where he raps about who he’d see flying economy if he ever flew commercial. However, Ross explained that his jet was getting Starlink hooked up so it wasn’t available to fly on his regular jet.