Uncle Murda Says Rick Ross Is "Making Up Excuses" After Explaining Viral Commercial Flight Pic

BY Aron A.
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WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Uncle Murda isn't buying Rick Ross' excuse.

The past few months have been rough for Rick Ross. In the midst of him trying to reignite his feud with Drake and somehow acting as though he’s above it all at the same time, the internet wasted little opportunity to clown him when he was spotted flying commercial, like the rest of us. Considering the fortune he’s amassed throughout his career and the Boss imagery that’s often associated with his brand, it became the perfect moment for his detractors to sh*t on him.

Uncle Murda wasted very little time once the Knicks clinched the championship against the San Antonio Spurs. Wearing all of his chains and sporting a Knicks jersey and a matching hat, he immediately began pointing out Ross’ recent explanation for why he wasn’t on a private jet.

“Let's go Knicks. Gettin’ off that jet. Black truck is waiting. Meanwhile, Officer Ricky is making up excuses, talking about his jet’s in the shop. Nah, n***a, they caught you lacking, Officer Ricky. You got caught lackin’, n***a,” he said. “Got that n***a Rick Ross explaining himself now, talking about his jet getting WiFi. Don’t start stuttering now, n***a.” 

Afterward, Uncle Murda asked the driver if he saw Rick Ross plane anywhere near the airport. 

Of course, this spat is the latest in the tensions between the two.

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Why Was Rick Ross Flying Commercial? 

Although there’s nothing wrong with flying commercial, the photo of Ross ultimately had Drake fans referencing his lyrics on “Whisper My Name,” where he raps about who he’d see flying economy if he ever flew commercial. However, Ross explained that his jet was getting Starlink hooked up so it wasn’t available to fly on his regular jet. 

Ultimately, it became an opportunity for Uncle Murda to take jabs at Rick Ross. Check the clip out above.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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