Tbvnks Responds To Sex Tape Leaks With Ex Camryn LaVine

Tbvnks and his ex Camryn LaVine's explicit video leaks shook up the timeline earlier this week, putting the streamers in a very tough situation. But it seems like he is trying to make the best out of this situation, speaking on the reactions to the clips and giving a bit more context via a livestream he hosted yesterday (Saturday, July 25) on his Twitch platform.

The streamer said he felt an ego boost when people commented on how well-endowed he was, going over a few comical nicknames he found on social media. "If you had my d**k, you would be doing the same thing. I'm letting my s**t hang," he expressed, saying folks would have to "cut it off" at this point.

Also, Tbvnks explained that someone hacked into his ex's iCloud and Snapchat. "She did not post this, she didn't leak this herself," he said of Camryn LaVine. "Don't send no hate her way. She wouldn't do this... If this was revenge something, it would be a whole different route that I would go. Somebody hacked into her s**t... Somebody leaked it. It wasn't just me or her that was affected by it, it was other people... We do know where the source is from. Anybody else trying to take credit [are] just trying to gain followers."

Tbvnks Responds To Leaks

Tbvnks also said he was sorry for people who stumbled upon the leaks unwittingly or unwillingly. However, he clarified that he will never apologize for recording videos with his partner at the time, defending his right to do whatever he wants to do in his private time. The streamer instead told folks who criticized his actions to send their energy to whoever leaked the explicit videos and photos.