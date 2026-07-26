Tbvnks Responds To Sex Tape Leaks With Ex Camryn LaVine

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Tbvnks Responds Sex Tape Leaks Ex Camryn LaVine
Image via Instagram @tbvnks
Tbvnks explained the iCloud hack his ex Camryn LaVine suffered, and also said he got an ego boost from people's reactions to the videos.

Tbvnks and his ex Camryn LaVine's explicit video leaks shook up the timeline earlier this week, putting the streamers in a very tough situation. But it seems like he is trying to make the best out of this situation, speaking on the reactions to the clips and giving a bit more context via a livestream he hosted yesterday (Saturday, July 25) on his Twitch platform.

The streamer said he felt an ego boost when people commented on how well-endowed he was, going over a few comical nicknames he found on social media. "If you had my d**k, you would be doing the same thing. I'm letting my s**t hang," he expressed, saying folks would have to "cut it off" at this point.

Also, Tbvnks explained that someone hacked into his ex's iCloud and Snapchat. "She did not post this, she didn't leak this herself," he said of Camryn LaVine. "Don't send no hate her way. She wouldn't do this... If this was revenge something, it would be a whole different route that I would go. Somebody hacked into her s**t... Somebody leaked it. It wasn't just me or her that was affected by it, it was other people... We do know where the source is from. Anybody else trying to take credit [are] just trying to gain followers."

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Tbvnks Responds To Leaks

Tbvnks also said he was sorry for people who stumbled upon the leaks unwittingly or unwillingly. However, he clarified that he will never apologize for recording videos with his partner at the time, defending his right to do whatever he wants to do in his private time. The streamer instead told folks who criticized his actions to send their energy to whoever leaked the explicit videos and photos.

We will see if this story develops in any other way, such as a response from Camryn LaVine or more words from Tbvnks. Sadly, it's yet another instance of intense invasion of privacy on the Internet, which has been affecting other celebrities and content creators as of late. But for the most part, the streamer seems like he's taking this messy and unfortunate situation well.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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