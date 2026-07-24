Streamer Tbvnks Hit By Leak Exposing Intimate Photos With Ex Camryn LaVine

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Tbvnks Leaks Intimate Photos Ex Camryn LaVine
Image via Instagram @tbvnks
Camryn LaVine, the sister of Zach LaVine, was reportedly hacked, leading to the exposure of explicit pictures with streamer Tbvnks.

Tbvnks is a popular streamer who has been in his fair share of drama before. But the most recent development affecting his image is one of his biggest challenges yet. According to FearBuck on Twitter, a hack against the streamer's ex Camryn LaVine, the sister of NBA player Zach LaVine, resulted in the leak of intimate photos and videos of her and Tbvnks online.

Social media has been reacting wildly to this news, although it's unclear why the hack happened or if there was any context to it. It doesn't seem like either individual has publicly responded to these leaks at press time, so we'll see if that changes in the near future.

Also, this scandal made many folks look back on Tbvnks and Camryn LaVine's relationship. For those unaware, the two were in a public and relatively high-profile relationship before cheating allegations against LaVine surfaced from the streamer. She clapped back by claiming she refused to sign an NDA he requested from her. However, it's unclear how all of this previous drama relates to these recent leaks, if at all.

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Tbvnks Drama

In any case, this situation blew up on social media faster than any previous drama. Some folks made fun of Tbvnks and Camryn LaVine for this scandal, whereas others warned about the possibility of legal action over this hack. A few folks online had jokes to make about the intimate clips, many of which are not explicit per se.

Given the relationship drama between these two, their response to this situation might indicate if they blame each other for it or if they identify an external culprit. Things have been quite contentious between them already, so this could be another chapter in that saga.

Hopefully they get to the bottom of this leak and find who was responsible for its Internet spread. These situations are always scary for celebrities, and it's hard to control where the story spirals next.

As such, folks curious about where this goes will have to wait for Tbvnks or Camryn LaVine to speak out about it. In the meantime, they must now navigate a lot of scrutiny.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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