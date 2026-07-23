Drake Trolls LeBron James With New NOCTA Manor T-Shirt

BY Erika Marie
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports
A new shirt spotted at Drake's NOCTA Manor takes another shot at LeBron James, continuing their increasingly public fallout.

The rift between Drake and LeBron James doesn't appear to be fading anytime soon. Photos circulating online from Drake's NOCTA Manor event revealed a new T-shirt carrying another pointed message aimed at the Lakers superstar. Spray-painted across the front was the phrase, "The only LeBron I rate is Juan," a reference to Spanish professional padel player Juan Lebrón Chincoa and an unmistakable jab at James.

The shirt is the latest sign that what once looked like subtle tension has evolved into an increasingly public feud. Drake and LeBron spent years presenting a united front, with the NBA icon frequently attending the rapper's concerts and publicly supporting his music. That relationship appeared to unravel during Drake's highly publicized battle with Kendrick Lamar, when fans noticed LeBron showing support for Kendrick's music and later attending his Pop Out concert in Los Angeles.

Read More: LeBron James Praises Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Set Amid Drake Disses

Will Drizzy & Bron Reconcile?

Since then, Drake has sprinkled references to their fractured friendship throughout his music and appearances. Fans have also dissected lyrics from recent releases for what they believe are indirect shots at James, fueling speculation that the relationship has deteriorated beyond repair. This latest dig leaves little room for interpretation. Drake turned the joke into wearable merchandise by replacing one of basketball's biggest names with that of a professional padel player.

Check out the subtle diss below.

Read More: LeBron James Finally Breaks His Silence On Drake After Taking Kendrick Lamar's Side
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
Los Angeles Lakers v Toronto Raptors Pop Culture Joe Budden Speculates That LeBron And Savannah James Are Beefing With Drake
2025 NBA Summer League - LA Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers Music OVO Chubbs Trolls LeBron James After The NBA Icon Missed 2025's Annual Caribana Festival In Toronto
Squamish Valley Music Festival Music Drake Shades LeBron James By Changing "Nonstop" Concert Lyrics
LeBron James Jay Z Yankee Stadium Show Pop Culture LeBron James Throws Up The Roc After Attending JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium Show
Comments 0