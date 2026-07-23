Drake Trolls LeBron James With New NOCTA Manor T-Shirt

The rift between Drake and LeBron James doesn't appear to be fading anytime soon. Photos circulating online from Drake's NOCTA Manor event revealed a new T-shirt carrying another pointed message aimed at the Lakers superstar. Spray-painted across the front was the phrase, "The only LeBron I rate is Juan," a reference to Spanish professional padel player Juan Lebrón Chincoa and an unmistakable jab at James.
The shirt is the latest sign that what once looked like subtle tension has evolved into an increasingly public feud. Drake and LeBron spent years presenting a united front, with the NBA icon frequently attending the rapper's concerts and publicly supporting his music. That relationship appeared to unravel during Drake's highly publicized battle with Kendrick Lamar, when fans noticed LeBron showing support for Kendrick's music and later attending his Pop Out concert in Los Angeles.
Read More: LeBron James Praises Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Set Amid Drake Disses
Will Drizzy & Bron Reconcile?
Since then, Drake has sprinkled references to their fractured friendship throughout his music and appearances. Fans have also dissected lyrics from recent releases for what they believe are indirect shots at James, fueling speculation that the relationship has deteriorated beyond repair. This latest dig leaves little room for interpretation. Drake turned the joke into wearable merchandise by replacing one of basketball's biggest names with that of a professional padel player.
Check out the subtle diss below.