Drake Fans Celebrate LeBron James' Latest Playoff Exit

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers
May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
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LeBron James and Drake are no longer good friends, which has emboldened fans to make fun of LeBron's playoff exit.

During the height of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, LeBron James found himself on Lamar's side of the equation. He rapped "Not Like Us" on the court and was even spotted at the "Pop Out." Overall, it was not a fun time for Drizzy, and he took note of all the people who took the opposition's side.

The same can be said of his fans. Drake's supporters will not stand for any side-switching. A perfect example of this is none other than LeBron. While LeBron has attempted to extend olive branches to Drake in the past year or so, the fans simply do not want to hear it. Instead, they actively root against the NBA legend every chance they get.

On Monday night, LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in a clean sweep of the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder. This version of the Thunder is one of the best teams in the history of the NBA. Quite frankly, it was almost guaranteed that the Thunder would sweep this series, especially with Luka Doncic injured for Los Angeles.

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Thunder Eliminate The Lakers

This did not stop Drake fans from rushing to X with their reactions concerning the game. There was a whole lot of vengeance being had. Ice emojis were spammed throughout Akademiks TV's quote tweets. Meanwhile, some were eager to tell LeBron he needs to retire, for good.

Drake Fans React

Below, you can find the comments directed at LeBron. As you can see, many of them were actually pretty cruel. Others were simply sheer pettiness. If there is one thing for sure, it is that the OVO army is still going strong.

All of this is happening just three days before the release of Drake's ICEMAN album. The project is officially set to drop on May 15, and for now, the details are sparse. While leaks are beginning to surface, there is no denying that there is still a lot that needs to be unveiled.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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