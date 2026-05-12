Philly rapper Meek Mill is patting himself on the back, saying he hasn't "seen nothing with the same impact" as his classic track.

"Dreams and nightmares one of the best rap songs to ever come out!" Meek Mill fired off on X. "From my years on this earth I never seen nothing with the same impact ! Thank God for that lifetime energy shifter!" Although fans were quick to point out that "Dreams and Nightmares" has gone down in history as a Meek classic, some called him out for saying he's never seen another track with a similar reach.

After closing out Kevin Hart's roast on Netflix, Meek Mill was back on X, sharing a few thoughts about his own career. The rapper has never taken issue with posting his thoughts online, and this time, he's revisiting his track, "Dreams and Nightmares," the opening track on the Philly rapper's 2012 debut album of the same name . Meek's delivery over Tone the Beat Bully's production has long been praised as one of the best tracks in his catalog. It looks like Meek agrees with the praise.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.