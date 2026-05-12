After closing out Kevin Hart's roast on Netflix, Meek Mill was back on X, sharing a few thoughts about his own career. The rapper has never taken issue with posting his thoughts online, and this time, he's revisiting his track, "Dreams and Nightmares," the opening track on the Philly rapper's 2012 debut album of the same name. Meek's delivery over Tone the Beat Bully's production has long been praised as one of the best tracks in his catalog. It looks like Meek agrees with the praise.
"Dreams and nightmares one of the best rap songs to ever come out!" Meek Mill fired off on X. "From my years on this earth I never seen nothing with the same impact! Thank God for that lifetime energy shifter!" Although fans were quick to point out that "Dreams and Nightmares" has gone down in history as a Meek classic, some called him out for saying he's never seen another track with a similar reach.
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Meanwhile, the Dreams and Nightmares album was a massive success for Meek upon its arrival. It was released through Maybach Music Group and Warner Bros. Records, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. It reportedly racked up approximately 165,000 unit sales in its first week and helped put Meek on the map as a formidable contender on the Rap charts. Moreover, features included looks from heavy-hitters like Drake, Rock Ross, Nas, Mary J. Blige, Wale, and more.
Fans were quick to share their takes on Meek's assertion, with some agreeing while others gave a bit of pushback. Check it out below, along with a clip of Meek closing out Kevin Hart's Netflix roast.