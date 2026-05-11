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The Roast of Kevin Hart
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Katt Williams Makes Brutal Diddy Jokes After Squashing Beef With Kevin Hart
Katt Williams and Kevin Hart put their beef to rest on Sunday, although that did not stop Williams from making Diddy jokes.
By
Alexander Cole
May 11, 2026