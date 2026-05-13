Kevin Hart's Netflix roast continue to gain controversy, and this time, George Floyd's family is reportedly upset with Tony Hinchcliffe.

During Hart's roast, comedian Hinchcliffe remarked, “The Black community is so proud of you… Right now, George Floyd is looking up at us all, laughing so hard he can't breathe." The joke was met with oohs and aahs, while Kevin laughed his way to the next moment. Hart's reaction wasn't well received by those who thought Hinchcliffe crossed the line, and now TMZ reports that Floyd's family didn't appreciate the mention.

Netflix roasts have been popular for years as fans watch their favorite comedians get verbally shredded by their peers, but Kevin Hart's special has been controversial to say the least. The comedian and actor was joined by his funny friends, who took to the stage and made sure they delivered scathing jokes, but it was Tony Hinchcliffe who hadn't found peace because of his remark about George Floyd.

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