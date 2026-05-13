George Floyd's Family Blasts Tony Hinchcliffe Over Kevin Hart Roast Joke

BY Erika Marie
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March 16, 2015; Austin, TX, USA; Kevin Hart on the red carpet at the premiere of Get Hard at the SXSW film festival. Mandatory
March 16, 2015; Austin, TX, USA; Kevin Hart on the red carpet at the premiere of Get Hard at the SXSW film festival. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Kevin Hart's Netflix roast continue to gain controversy, and this time, George Floyd's family is reportedly upset with Tony Hinchcliffe.

Netflix roasts have been popular for years as fans watch their favorite comedians get verbally shredded by their peers, but Kevin Hart's special has been controversial to say the least. The comedian and actor was joined by his funny friends, who took to the stage and made sure they delivered scathing jokes, but it was Tony Hinchcliffe who hadn't found peace because of his remark about George Floyd.

In 2020, Floyd was killed by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for almost 10 minutes during an arrest over a reported counterfeit $20 bill. The incident incited a global response of protests against police brutality and racism, but for comedians, apparently, the topic is open season when it comes to roasting Kevin Hart.

Read More: Kevin Hart Criticized For Laughing At Tony Hinchcliffe's Disgusting George Floyd Joke

Tony Hinchcliffe's George Floyd Joke

During Hart's roast, comedian Hinchcliffe remarked, “The Black community is so proud of you… Right now, George Floyd is looking up at us all, laughing so hard he can't breathe." The joke was met with oohs and aahs, while Kevin laughed his way to the next moment. Hart's reaction wasn't well received by those who thought Hinchcliffe crossed the line, and now TMZ reports that Floyd's family didn't appreciate the mention.

According to the outlet, The Gianna and George Floyd Foundation, named for the slain man and his daughter, called the joke "sad for the culture." They reportedly aren't happy with Hart either, whom they blame for allowing the Kill Tony comedian's shameful stunt.

Further, this isn't the first time Hinchcliffe has made a Floyd "joke." It's reported that during Tom Brady's roast, he said that Rob Gronkowski "looked like the final boss in George Floyd the video game." Neither Hart nor Hinchcliffe has commented on the backlash. Check out the clip above.

About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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