Netflix roasts have been popular for years as fans watch their favorite comedians get verbally shredded by their peers, but Kevin Hart's special has been controversial to say the least. The comedian and actor was joined by his funny friends, who took to the stage and made sure they delivered scathing jokes, but it was Tony Hinchcliffe who hadn't found peace because of his remark about George Floyd.
In 2020, Floyd was killed by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for almost 10 minutes during an arrest over a reported counterfeit $20 bill. The incident incited a global response of protests against police brutality and racism, but for comedians, apparently, the topic is open season when it comes to roasting Kevin Hart.
Read More: Kevin Hart Criticized For Laughing At Tony Hinchcliffe's Disgusting George Floyd Joke
Tony Hinchcliffe's George Floyd Joke
During Hart's roast, comedian Hinchcliffe remarked, “The Black community is so proud of you… Right now, George Floyd is looking up at us all, laughing so hard he can't breathe." The joke was met with oohs and aahs, while Kevin laughed his way to the next moment. Hart's reaction wasn't well received by those who thought Hinchcliffe crossed the line, and now TMZ reports that Floyd's family didn't appreciate the mention.
According to the outlet, The Gianna and George Floyd Foundation, named for the slain man and his daughter, called the joke "sad for the culture." They reportedly aren't happy with Hart either, whom they blame for allowing the Kill Tony comedian's shameful stunt.
Further, this isn't the first time Hinchcliffe has made a Floyd "joke." It's reported that during Tom Brady's roast, he said that Rob Gronkowski "looked like the final boss in George Floyd the video game." Neither Hart nor Hinchcliffe has commented on the backlash. Check out the clip above.