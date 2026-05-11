Pete Davidson Calls Kanye West A "Gay Nazi" During Kevin Hart's Netflix Roast

Pete Davidson was one of the many comedians at The Roast of Kevin Hart last night. This Netflix special turned out to be a huge success, with all of social media weighing in on the validity of some of the jokes.

As many remarked, the comedians got as offensive as possible during the roast. Some felt as though the jokes were completely tasteless. Meanwhile, some of the white comedians used this as an opportunity to be as racist as they could be, without any consequences.

When it came to Davidson, he used his set to call out some of the more controversial attendees. For instance, he invoked Charlie Kirk while discussing Tony Hinchcliffe. You can probably deduce the implications there.

“Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them,” Davidson said. “Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, in that he's definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat.”

Pete Davidson On Ye, Tony Hinchcliffe, & Charlie Kirk

Subsequently, he went on to call Kanye West a "gay Nazi," noting that Hinchcliffe and Ye have something in common with one another. It is a joke that got quite a few laughs, including from Hinchcliffe himself.

“Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings,” Davidson continued. “I was in a beef with Kanye, so I’ve taken shots from better gay Nazis.”

Beyond Pete Davidson, The Roast of Kevin Hart had some big moments. For instance, Katt Williams came out. Williams and Hart squashed their beef with one another, and it made for a sweet moment. Of course, Williams couldn't resist and made some Diddy jokes at Hart's expense.