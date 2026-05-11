Katt Williams Makes Brutal Diddy Jokes After Squashing Beef With Kevin Hart

Katt Williams and Kevin Hart haven't always seen eye-to-eye. With that being said, there weren't many people expecting Williams to make an appearance at The Roast of Kevin Hart, which aired on Netflix last night.

However, Williams subverted expectations and reunited with Hart in what was a nice moment between the two. Hart addressed their years-long feud, and revealed that he wants to put it to rest and become friends. Williams agreed, and subsequently, he took to the stage for his set. Of course, he couldn't help but poke fun at Hart and his recent controversies.

“Very humble of me to be at your GOAT roast tonight,” Williams said. “Kevin, I’ve won an Emmy Award, but this is going to be my best acting tonight as I pretend like you are a GOAT for the people at home. You’re wondering, why is the Katt man doing this for the money? Bitch, this is my Riyadh Comedy Festival, only one with a soul.”

Katt Williams And Kevin Hart Patch Things Up

Subsequently, Williams made some jokes about Hart's ties to Diddy, and the parties he went to back in the day.

“Just because Kevin went to Diddy parties does not mean he did something wrong, the fact he gets all quiet when you bring it up, that means he did something wrong," Williams said.

Williams' set got a lot of love from the crowd and the rest of the dais. After all, Williams is a legend who knows how to make people laugh.

Why Did Kevin Hart & Katt Williams Have Beef?

According to Variety, Williams and Hart have had a feud for years. Back in 2017, Williams made some disparaging remarks about Tiffany Haddish. This subsequently led to a tense back-and-forth between him and Hart.

From there, Williams' infamous 2024 media tour led to some comments about Hart's acting career. Williams felt as though Hart was some sort of inauthentic industry plant who stole acting jobs from him. Ultimately, it feels as though competition got the better of them.