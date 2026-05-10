Jordan Poole's New Nike GT Cut 4 Is Pure Gold

Jordan Poole has never been subtle and his latest Nike GT Cut 4 PE makes that clear from the first look. The shoe is full metallic gold head to toe, and it might be his loudest colorway yet.

Poole has a history of memorable GT Cut PEs. The "Milk and Cookies" GT Cut 3 from last season turned heads league-wide. This gold GT Cut 4 takes that energy up a notch. The whole shoe reads like a trophy sitting on your shelf.

The pair retails for $200 and is set to drop in this summer 2026 through Nike and select retailers. That's one of the better things about Poole's PEs, they actually make it to retail. Most player exclusives stay in the locker room. Poole's consistently land on shelves.

The GT Cut 4 has become the go-to canvas for NBA players without a signature shoe. Dylan Harper, Rob Dillingham, and others have all gotten their own versions this year. Poole's gold edition might be the flashiest of the bunch.

His personal sunrise logo lands on the heel in black, giving the shoe a small personal touch against all that gold. The black laces and Swoosh branding add just enough contrast to keep the whole thing from going overboard.

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Jordan Poole's Nike GT Cut 4

The Jordan Poole Nike GT Cut 4 PE runs entirely in metallic gold across the sculpted upper. Also horizontal ribbed detailing along the side panels gives the shoe a textured, almost armored look.

Black hits land on the collar, laces, and Swoosh branding which is the only real contrast against all that gold. Also Poole's sunrise logo sits on the heel in black as well, continuing a PE motif he's carried across several recent Nike Basketball releases.