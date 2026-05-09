Drake's OVO Allies Clown Rick Ross For Wanting Peace With Him

Rick Ross recently appeared alongside French Montana on Apple Music's Rap Life Review to talk about their Verzuz battle. At one moment, they discussed how Rozay requested the DJ to cut out the vocals from Drake during his "Aston Martin Music" performance. This led Ross to make a peace offering to The Boy, expressing he doesn't want to see him lose. As expected, this led to pushback from the OVO fanbase given their beef, and it even elicited responses from some of the collective's members.

Kurrco caught various Instagram comments from this cohort on Twitter that reacted to the Maybach Music Group rapper's comments. These include Jonny Roxx, a trainer in Toronto who keeps The Boy's physique in check. "Man shaaaaaaaaddddup," he wrote. "Chilly ice pack for your left eye [crying-laughing emojis]," Popcaan reportedly wrote as an OVO signee and Drizzy collaborator.

Meanwhile, OVO Noel (engineer) and OVO Mark (a close friend and advisor) reacted with various crying-laughing emojis. Needless to say, it doesn't look like October's Very Own is very receptive to Rozay's peace offering. We'll see if this manifests into anything directly from Aubrey Graham.

Rick Ross & Drake Beef

One way in which we might see a direct response is Drake's upcoming album ICEMAN. Many fans expect him to respond fierily to the past two years of beef, and to some of his former enemies reflecting or retracting.

For those unaware, Drake's beef with Rick Ross began when the latter moved against him during the Kendrick Lamar battle. Ross accused him of sending French Montana a cease and desist over a verse, and had many other disses for him in the two years that have followed.

Now, though, it seems like Ross is open to burying the hatchet. It seems unlikely given OVO's responses so far, whether it's from team members or hardcore fans.