Drake's OVO Allies Clown Rick Ross For Wanting Peace With Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake OVO Allies Clown Rick Ross Reaching Out
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Rick Ross recently told Drake he doesn't want to see him lose, but many in the OVO camp remember Rozay's disses over the past two years.

Rick Ross recently appeared alongside French Montana on Apple Music's Rap Life Review to talk about their Verzuz battle. At one moment, they discussed how Rozay requested the DJ to cut out the vocals from Drake during his "Aston Martin Music" performance. This led Ross to make a peace offering to The Boy, expressing he doesn't want to see him lose. As expected, this led to pushback from the OVO fanbase given their beef, and it even elicited responses from some of the collective's members.

Kurrco caught various Instagram comments from this cohort on Twitter that reacted to the Maybach Music Group rapper's comments. These include Jonny Roxx, a trainer in Toronto who keeps The Boy's physique in check. "Man shaaaaaaaaddddup," he wrote. "Chilly ice pack for your left eye [crying-laughing emojis]," Popcaan reportedly wrote as an OVO signee and Drizzy collaborator.

Meanwhile, OVO Noel (engineer) and OVO Mark (a close friend and advisor) reacted with various crying-laughing emojis. Needless to say, it doesn't look like October's Very Own is very receptive to Rozay's peace offering. We'll see if this manifests into anything directly from Aubrey Graham.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

Rick Ross & Drake Beef

One way in which we might see a direct response is Drake's upcoming album ICEMAN. Many fans expect him to respond fierily to the past two years of beef, and to some of his former enemies reflecting or retracting.

For those unaware, Drake's beef with Rick Ross began when the latter moved against him during the Kendrick Lamar battle. Ross accused him of sending French Montana a cease and desist over a verse, and had many other disses for him in the two years that have followed.

Now, though, it seems like Ross is open to burying the hatchet. It seems unlikely given OVO's responses so far, whether it's from team members or hardcore fans.

As such, maybe the Toronto superstar himself is the only person who could convince them to give Rick Ross a shot. Will he respond soon or let it slide? We'll have to wait until ICEMAN comes out next week on Friday, May 15 to find out for sure.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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