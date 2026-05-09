DJ Akademiks Thinks Rick Ross' Message To Drake Reeks Of Entitlement

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Rick Ross Message Drake Entitled
Oct 8, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artist Rick Ross on the field prior to the game with the Houston Texans playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Rick Ross recently told Drake he doesn't want to see him lose, which DJ Akademiks found to be a desperate and greedy move.

Rick Ross and French Montana recently appeared on Apple Music's Rap Life Review to talk about their Verzuz battle and much more. Ross' Drake beef came up, with him giving a peace offering to his former collaborator. While this excited some fans, DJ Akademiks thinks he came off as more entitled than conciliatory.

As caught by his DJ Akademiks TV page on Instagram, he reacted to Ross' message during his livestream. Ak said he initially supported the idea of Rozay squashing his beef with The Boy and warming up to him again. But now, he feels differently because of the Maybach Music Group mogul's remarks about them showing each other love back then and being some of the biggest artists. Akademiks interpreted these comments as him feeling like Drizzy still owes him.

"It's not that I don't want them to get back cool, but not under these circumstances," he explained. "It [reeks] of entitlement... It's almost like these guys are trying to punish Drake for not giving them what they want, whether it's a song or a feature... What more do you want him to give? The guy y'all actually supported during the battle never gave you nothing... I thought it was not going to be filled with this pompous, 'You got to have respect.' I'm not saying he should apologize to Drake, even though I think he went further than Drake in any type of disrespect... It feels like you're still trying to 'little homie' the guy."

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

Drake & Rick Ross Beef

For those unaware, Drake and Rick Ross' beef emerged during the Kendrick Lamar battle in 2024 following over a decade of friendship. Ross claimed the 6ix God sent French Montana a cease and desist over a verse among other jabs, and The Boy responded with some shots at Rozay's success and physique.

Most recently, Rick Ross requested the removal of Drake's vocals during his Verzuz performance of "Aston Martin Music." While he still seems open to reconciliation, previous remarks about the Toronto superstar still needing to take accountability on his end may complicate things. In any case, this dynamic is not escaping scrutiny anytime soon amid this saga.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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