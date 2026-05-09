DJ Akademiks Thinks Rick Ross' Message To Drake Reeks Of Entitlement

As caught by his DJ Akademiks TV page on Instagram, he reacted to Ross' message during his livestream. Ak said he initially supported the idea of Rozay squashing his beef with The Boy and warming up to him again. But now, he feels differently because of the Maybach Music Group mogul's remarks about them showing each other love back then and being some of the biggest artists. Akademiks interpreted these comments as him feeling like Drizzy still owes him.

"It's not that I don't want them to get back cool, but not under these circumstances," he explained. "It [reeks] of entitlement... It's almost like these guys are trying to punish Drake for not giving them what they want, whether it's a song or a feature... What more do you want him to give? The guy y'all actually supported during the battle never gave you nothing... I thought it was not going to be filled with this pompous, 'You got to have respect.' I'm not saying he should apologize to Drake, even though I think he went further than Drake in any type of disrespect... It feels like you're still trying to 'little homie' the guy."

Drake & Rick Ross Beef

For those unaware, Drake and Rick Ross' beef emerged during the Kendrick Lamar battle in 2024 following over a decade of friendship. Ross claimed the 6ix God sent French Montana a cease and desist over a verse among other jabs, and The Boy responded with some shots at Rozay's success and physique.