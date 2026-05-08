Rick Ross Requests Drake Vocals Be Removed During “Aston Martin Music” Performance At VERZUZ

Rick Ross had social media buzzing during his VERZUZ battle against French Montana after making an unexpected request before performing one of his biggest records. While preparing to play “Aston Martin Music,” Ross told the DJ, “I wanna do ‘Aston Martin Music,’ minus Drake’s vocals. No Drake vocals.” The moment immediately caught fans off guard considering Drake’s hook is one of the most recognizable parts of the track.

French Montana quickly responded with a little humor, telling Ross, “If you wanna sing that, I’ma let you sing that.”

The interaction instantly spread across X and Instagram, with fans calling the moment awkward considering it was the most notable part of the song. Either way, the awkward moment became one of the most talked-about highlights from the night.

"Lmao. The crowd for sure gonna sing Drake's part. He know better. If he was really about standing on business, he would skip straight to his verse, but he don't and he won't," one person wrote on X.

"But without drake’s vocals,there is no “Aston Martin Music?” The only part audience sing word for word," another person pointed out.

Read More: Rick Ross Reveals What Drake Must Do To Squash Beef

Rick Ross Skips Drakes Vocals

“Aston Martin Music” originally appeared on Ross’ 2010 album Teflon Don and featured Drake alongside Chrisette Michele. The song became one of the biggest hits of Ross’ career and helped define the sound he became known for throughout the early 2010s.

The moment also arrives during an interesting time for Ross and Drake’s relationship. While the two artists collaborated heavily for years on records like “Stay Schemin’,” “Lord Knows,” and “Money In The Grave.” But, it's known that the two are beefing and not quite ready to make amends just yet.

Back in April, Rick Ross addressed his fallout with Drake during an appearance on GRM Daily’s Thoughts In A Culli series. While reflecting on their past collaborations, Ross made it clear that he still values the music they created together despite their ongoing issues.

“You never change your past,” Ross explained. “The music I created in the past, I could never change. I enjoyed it, and I’ma still enjoy it.” He also joked about fans refusing to rap Drake’s lyrics whenever their records come on in public. “When I play those records, everybody just be standing and they don’t sing his part no more,” Ross said. “I be like, ‘No, y’all can sing it. Sing the little man part.’” The tension between the two artists first happened in 2024. After Drake dissed Ross on “Push Ups,” Ross responded with his own track, “Champagne Moments.”



However, despite not playing Drizzy's vocals, Ross still ended up winning the round with “Aston Martin Music." Moreover, French Montana ultimately won the overall battle with a narrow 10-9 score.

The moment proved that VERZUZ is just as much about the commentary and energy as it is about the music itself.