Rick Ross Reveals What Drake Must Do To Squash Beef

BY Caroline Fisher
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Rick Ross Drake Beef
Aug 2, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; american rapper and record executive Rick Ross attends a match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Rick Ross recently opened up about his relationship with Drake, admitting that he's not quite ready to make amends.

It's no secret that Rick Ross has beef with Drake, and according to him, they're nowhere near squashing it. He discussed his relationship with the Toronto hitmaker during a recent appearance on GRM Daily's YouTube show, Thoughts In A Culli, making it clear that the ball is in his court.

“Homie got a lot of issues he got to address. I’ma leave it right there," Ross explained. "Is it any potential of him being a real ni**a? He gotta decide that. But he got sh*t he gotta deal with and address. Hopefully, it was a lot of ni**as that was watching and learned from it. It was unfortunate for him."

"You never change your past," he continued. "The music I created in the past, I could never change. I enjoyed it, and I'ma still enjoy it. Can't no lame ni**a or nobody having differences make me not enjoy something that I was a part of. [...] The sad part about it is, when I play those records, everybody just be standing and they don't sing his part no more. I be like, 'No, y'all can sing it. Sing the little man part."

Read More: Rick Ross Questions Pooh Shiesty's Alleged Kidnapping Of Gucci Mane

Rick Ross & Drake Beef

The two artists' beef exploded back in 2024. Drake took a shot at Ross on his song "Push Ups," prompting him to fire back with "Champagne Moments." While Ross doesn't seem to think their issues will clear up any time soon, one of their other collaborators has hope.

Last month, French Montana appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, where he discussed "Splash Brothers." Ross previously accused Drake of hitting French Montana with a cease and desist over his verse. According to French Montana, it was originally a Drake song and was later given to him.

He also claimed that he believes it's only a matter of time before Ross and Drake make amends. "It'll happen," he said. "Brothers always fight and make up, man. It'll happen. Nobody got shot, nobody died, you know?"

Read More: Rick Ross Hits Remy Ma With Cease And Desist Over Cop-Turned-Rapper Movie

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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