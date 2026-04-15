Rick Ross Reveals What Drake Must Do To Squash Beef

It's no secret that Rick Ross has beef with Drake, and according to him, they're nowhere near squashing it. He discussed his relationship with the Toronto hitmaker during a recent appearance on GRM Daily's YouTube show, Thoughts In A Culli, making it clear that the ball is in his court.

“Homie got a lot of issues he got to address. I’ma leave it right there," Ross explained. "Is it any potential of him being a real ni**a? He gotta decide that. But he got sh*t he gotta deal with and address. Hopefully, it was a lot of ni**as that was watching and learned from it. It was unfortunate for him."

"You never change your past," he continued. "The music I created in the past, I could never change. I enjoyed it, and I'ma still enjoy it. Can't no lame ni**a or nobody having differences make me not enjoy something that I was a part of. [...] The sad part about it is, when I play those records, everybody just be standing and they don't sing his part no more. I be like, 'No, y'all can sing it. Sing the little man part."

Rick Ross & Drake Beef

The two artists' beef exploded back in 2024. Drake took a shot at Ross on his song "Push Ups," prompting him to fire back with "Champagne Moments." While Ross doesn't seem to think their issues will clear up any time soon, one of their other collaborators has hope.

Last month, French Montana appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, where he discussed "Splash Brothers." Ross previously accused Drake of hitting French Montana with a cease and desist over his verse. According to French Montana, it was originally a Drake song and was later given to him.