Fans Track Down Lil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée

Lil Wayne is gearing up towards Tha Carter VII at some point in the future, but other matters in his life are causing even more of a conversation. TMZ recently reported that he allegedly proposed to an Indiana woman in her 20s, and fans have been working overtime this week to find the mystery fiancée. According to Livebitez on Instagram, they may have found her.

The page posted a video from 23-year-old Madi Cannon (also known as Madi K), claiming she has allegedly been accompanying Weezy on past tour stops, with more on the way. They also posted an alleged picture of Madi at a recent Wayne performance and a picture of her with a luxury bag.

The legendary rapper still hasn't spoken out about this matter. It seems like neither has Madi. But that hasn't stopped the gossip train from reacting to their alleged romance, whether in positive or negative ways. Some are very happy for them, whereas others are more critical of the age gap and the dynamic.

But again, no one really knows any of this for sure. So we'll have to wait for a stronger confirmation.

Who Is Madi K?

For those unaware, Madi K or Madi Cannon is a 23-year-old social media influencer reportedly from Kokomo, Indiana. Not much else is known about her online, but we're sure Internet sleuths will continue to peddle theories and provide more alleged scoops.

As far as Madi's connection to the New Orleans MC or the context of their alleged romance, folks are completely in the dark. It's not that surprising for him to be more private about these matters, despite previous high-profile relationships with his high school sweetheart Toya Johnson, the other mothers of his kids like Lauren London and Nivea, and past relationships like Trina and Denise Bidot.