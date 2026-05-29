Fans Track Down Lil Wayne's Alleged Fiancée

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Lil Wayne still hasn't spoken out after rumors claimed he proposed to a 23-year-old woman from Indiana earlier this year.

Lil Wayne is gearing up towards Tha Carter VII at some point in the future, but other matters in his life are causing even more of a conversation. TMZ recently reported that he allegedly proposed to an Indiana woman in her 20s, and fans have been working overtime this week to find the mystery fiancée. According to Livebitez on Instagram, they may have found her.

The page posted a video from 23-year-old Madi Cannon (also known as Madi K), claiming she has allegedly been accompanying Weezy on past tour stops, with more on the way. They also posted an alleged picture of Madi at a recent Wayne performance and a picture of her with a luxury bag.

The legendary rapper still hasn't spoken out about this matter. It seems like neither has Madi. But that hasn't stopped the gossip train from reacting to their alleged romance, whether in positive or negative ways. Some are very happy for them, whereas others are more critical of the age gap and the dynamic.

But again, no one really knows any of this for sure. So we'll have to wait for a stronger confirmation.

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Who Is Madi K?

For those unaware, Madi K or Madi Cannon is a 23-year-old social media influencer reportedly from Kokomo, Indiana. Not much else is known about her online, but we're sure Internet sleuths will continue to peddle theories and provide more alleged scoops.

As far as Madi's connection to the New Orleans MC or the context of their alleged romance, folks are completely in the dark. It's not that surprising for him to be more private about these matters, despite previous high-profile relationships with his high school sweetheart Toya Johnson, the other mothers of his kids like Lauren London and Nivea, and past relationships like Trina and Denise Bidot.

We will see if either allegedly engaged individual addresses these rumors at any point or goes for a hard launch on social media. Fans are very curious about all of this, but maybe the alleged couple wants to keep things under wraps. Maybe after allegedly finding the fiancée, fans will then back off.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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