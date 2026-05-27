Who Is Lamb? The “Overkill” Artist With Co-Signs From Drake & SZA

It’s incredibly difficult for new artists to stand out these days, even with as many resources available to go viral. However, in a time when attention spans are increasingly low, going viral doesn’t cut it when everyone else is able to do the same. You need something with some staying power.

If you’re not familiar with the singer Lamb, she’s been all over the timeline as of late, earning some impressive co-signs from just about everyone in the music industry. But with people like Drake and SZA taking a liking to her unique blend of genres, from indie to electronic to hip-hop, we might be in the middle of seeing a new star skyrocket this summer. Her single “overkill” has been inescapable, and with the recent release of her EP, c r e a t u r e s, we finally have a body of work to chew on.

Will she be the next to blow up? It’s looking like that. Below, we’re diving into everything we need to know about Lamb.

Who Is Lamb?

Born and raised in Venice Beach, California, Lamb credits the eclectic streets of Los Angeles’ creative underbelly for fueling her artistic vision. Dazed Digital said that she was 21 years old when the year started. She revealed in that interview that her stage name dates back to a childhood anecdote involving a tantrum over a stuffed lamb at a mattress store, gifted by a kind cashier. Her mom, who comes from Brazil, calls her “lambinia” because of that.

From a young age, she’s shown a keen interest in music and performance, being in the choir her whole life and theatre during her schooling years. Although she dropped out of school at 15, she revealed in an interview that she was the president and founder of the school rap club between grades 6 and 8, where they would “freestyle during the extended lunch periods on Wednesdays in front of the whole school.” Lamb said that this experience started her “love for meter coexisting with writing.”

Influences

The musical foundation for Lamb is quite expansive, though it all makes sense in their own way. She told Good Call Music that her older brother exposed her to everything from System of a Down to James Blake while Adele provided the inspiration to write her first song. She’s cited classical compositions as a primary influence, along with Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder’s expansive Songs In The Key of Life, and old-school hip-hop acts such as A Tribe Called Quest, Cypress Hill, Nas, and later Isaiah Rashad.

Lamb also credits the era where electronic artists like Skrillex, Disclosure, and Flume were dominating. “That time period when people were really experimenting with new walls of sound and the incorporation of clean/crisp vocals,” she said.

The Breakout Moment

Although it would appear that she blew up out of nowhere, she has been making and releasing music for quite some time. Earlier this year, she started posting music regularly on social media to gain more exposure while working as a waitress with 600 Instagram followers and 21 monthly listeners on Spotify.

“Overkill” meshes Jersey Club with indie vocals in a way that feels refreshing and different–an intentional effort. “I have this theory that beats aren’t made for any specific [sound]. What’s so cool about music is that it’s interpretive. When I hear a jersey club beat, I don’t only hear a hard-ass drill rapper over it, I hear really intricate melodies that fall into a specific meter. I'm just trying to create room for a lot of different genres to coexist. Whenever people ask me what I make, I say ‘electronic lyrical’ or ‘some weird third thing’,” she told Dazed.

“Overkill”

The social media persistence eventually ignited a wave because of “overkill” and its unique sound. The hypnotic crossover hit casts her as an unapologetically obsessed ex-girlfriend willing to go to extremes for validation and connection. Though she admits that it’s in part a character that she puts on as Lamb, who she differentiates from Jules, it's a hilarious and infectious song that’s equally relatable as it is emotionally intense.

By late February 2026, she had quit her day job, skyrocketed past 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and garnered massive industry attention.

However, she emphasizes that the prior groundwork and a clear artistic vision is what set her up for her current success. Her follow-ups, like “Fort,” and remixes of “overkill” from Gunnr and Badger, have aided in her come-up. On May 22nd, she unveiled her first EP, c r e a t u r e s, including her breakout anthem.

Celebrity Co-Signs

On top of having just innate talents and understanding of music, the co-signs Lamb garnered have undoubtedly cemented her as the one to look out for. If you skim through the comment section of her Instagram page, which now has over 82,000 followers, you’ll find a long list of high-profile names singing her praises. Russ was someone who took a liking to her early on, along with both Drake and SZA. Diplo has also shown her love, among many others.