MAID OF HONOUR - Album by Drake

Nobody woke up this morning expecting to hear three albums from Drake. At the end of the day, that was a ludicrous proposition just a few hours ago. Now, it is very real. In addition to ICEMAN and HABIBTI, Drake has also released MAID OF HONOUR. This is a project with 14 tracks on it. The features include Stunna Sandy, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Popcaan, and even Iconic Savvy. Overall, this was a massive undertaking from Drake, and the fans cannot believe that he managed to put this all together.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for MAID OF HONOUR
- Hoe Phase
- Road Trips
- Outside Tweaking feat. STUNNA SANDY
- Cheetah Print feat. SEXYY RED
- Which One feat. CENTRAL CEE
- Amazing Shape feat. POPCAAN
- BBW
- True Bestie feat. ICONIC SAVVY
- Where’s Your Stuff Interlude
- New Bestie
- Q&A
- Stuck
- Goose and The Juice
- Princess