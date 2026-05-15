MAID OF HONOUR - Album by Drake

"MAID OF HONOUR" is one of the three Drake albums dropping tonight, and it comes with some heavy-hitting features.

Nobody woke up this morning expecting to hear three albums from Drake . At the end of the day, that was a ludicrous proposition just a few hours ago. Now, it is very real. In addition to ICEMAN and HABIBTI, Drake has also released MAID OF HONOUR. This is a project with 14 tracks on it. The features include Stunna Sandy, Sexyy Red , Central Cee, Popcaan , and even Iconic Savvy. Overall, this was a massive undertaking from Drake, and the fans cannot believe that he managed to put this all together.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!