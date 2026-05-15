HABIBTI - Album by Drake

Drake fans woke up on Thursday morning expecting to get ICEMAN. Instead, they ended up getting a total of three albums, which is a whole lot more than they bargained for. One of those albums just so happens to be HABIBTI. This is an 11-track project that has features from the likes of Sexyy Red, Loe Shimmy, and even PartyNextDoor. This is a massive album for Drizzy, and we are excited to see how all of these three projects stack up against one another. Needless to say, Friday is going to be a huge day for hip-hop.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for HABIBTI
- Rusty Intro
- WNBA
- Slap The City ft. Qendressa
- High Fives
- Hurrr Nor Thurrr feat. SEXYY RED
- I’m Spent feat. LOE SHIMMY
- Classic
- Gen 5
- White Bone
- Fortworth feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR
- Prioritizing