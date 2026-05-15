HABIBTI - Album by Drake

Drake shocked fans with a triple-album release, and one of those projects is "HABIBTI," clocking in at 11 tracks.

Drake fans woke up on Thursday morning expecting to get ICEMAN. Instead, they ended up getting a total of three albums, which is a whole lot more than they bargained for. One of those albums just so happens to be HABIBTI. This is an 11-track project that has features from the likes of Sexyy Red , Loe Shimmy, and even PartyNextDoor . This is a massive album for Drizzy, and we are excited to see how all of these three projects stack up against one another. Needless to say, Friday is going to be a huge day for hip-hop.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!