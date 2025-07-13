Rob49 capitalizes on the success of his debut album with Let Me Fly (Deluxe), adding seven new tracks to the project that evolved him from a New Orleans breakout to worldwide superstar.

The expanded project builds on Rob49’s gritty storytelling and regional pride, reinforcing his growing influence in contemporary hip-hop. Let Me Fly is praised by critics for its raw lyricism and street-rooted energy. It solidified Rob49’s appeal as both a hometown hero and rising national voice.

Leading the deluxe edition is the “WTHELLY Remix” featuring G Herbo. The update breathes new energy into the viral hit that fueled Rob49’s mainstream momentum, dominating social media and playlists alike.

The original version became a cultural touchstone, marking Rob49 as an artist capable of bridging local authenticity with wide appeal. The guest list includes Cardi B, Meek Mill, Sexyy Red, and more.

The original album earned the emerging star a spot on the Billboard 200 and topped Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Let Me Fly (Deluxe) - Rob49

Official Tracklist

1. Get The Picture (feat. Birdman)

2. BLOUSIN

3. Pack Flipper

4. Preach (with YTB Fatt)

5. WTHELLY

6. Swerve (with G Herbo)

7. Pick Your Poison

8. So Sexyy (with Sexyy Red & YTB Fatt)

9. Widebody

10. Hear Me Momma

11. High or What (feat. Quavo)

12. Honest (with Turbo)

13. By My Side (with Hunxho & Polo G)

14. JetWifi (feat. Birdman)

15. Supposedly (with Meek Mill)

16. On Sight

17. Tell Nobody (with Fridayy)

18. I Swear To God

19. Where I’m From

20. @moskinoe Interlude

21. Trench Baby (feat. G Herbo)

22. Pink Molly (feat. YTB Fatt & Loe Shimmy)

23. Strippers Lives Matter

24. WTHELLY REMIX (feat. G Herbo)

25. I Need Us (feat. Loe Shimmy)

26. Ghetto Poetry (feat. Chase Fetti)

27. Off Dat Drank

28. Wassam Baby (with Li Wayne)