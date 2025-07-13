Rob49 Drops Off 7 More Songs In "Let Me Fly (Deluxe)" While On The WHAM Tour

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 22 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
unnamed (23) unnamed (23)
Rob49 is currently on a world tour with Lil Baby. Others on the road with Rob and Baby are Pluto and Loe Shimmy. The tour supports WHAM.

Rob49 capitalizes on the success of his debut album with Let Me Fly (Deluxe), adding seven new tracks to the project that evolved him from a New Orleans breakout to worldwide superstar.

The expanded project builds on Rob49’s gritty storytelling and regional pride, reinforcing his growing influence in contemporary hip-hop. Let Me Fly is praised by critics for its raw lyricism and street-rooted energy. It solidified Rob49’s appeal as both a hometown hero and rising national voice.

Leading the deluxe edition is the “WTHELLY Remix” featuring G Herbo. The update breathes new energy into the viral hit that fueled Rob49’s mainstream momentum, dominating social media and playlists alike.

The original version became a cultural touchstone, marking Rob49 as an artist capable of bridging local authenticity with wide appeal. The guest list includes Cardi B, Meek Mill, Sexyy Red, and more.

The original album earned the emerging star a spot on the Billboard 200 and topped Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Albums chart.

MORE: Best Rap Albums And Songs Of June 2025

Let Me Fly (Deluxe) - Rob49

Official Tracklist

1.            Get The Picture (feat. Birdman)

2.            BLOUSIN

3.            Pack Flipper

4.            Preach (with YTB Fatt)

5.            WTHELLY

6.            Swerve (with G Herbo)

7.            Pick Your Poison

8.            So Sexyy (with Sexyy Red & YTB Fatt)

9.            Widebody

10.         Hear Me Momma

11.         High or What (feat. Quavo)

12.         Honest (with Turbo)

13.         By My Side (with Hunxho & Polo G)

14.         JetWifi (feat. Birdman)

15.         Supposedly (with Meek Mill)

16.         On Sight

17.         Tell Nobody (with Fridayy)

18.         I Swear To God

19.         Where I’m From

20.         @moskinoe Interlude

21.         Trench Baby (feat. G Herbo)

22.         Pink Molly (feat. YTB Fatt & Loe Shimmy)

23.         Strippers Lives Matter

24.         WTHELLY REMIX (feat. G Herbo)

25.         I Need Us (feat. Loe Shimmy)

26.         Ghetto Poetry (feat. Chase Fetti)

27.         Off Dat Drank

28.         Wassam Baby (with Li Wayne)

29.         On Dat Money (with Cardi B)

MORE: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2025 So Far

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
unnamed (12) Mixtapes Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Quavo, Fridayy, Rob49 Assembles Everybody For "Let Me Fly" Album 1.8K
rob49 4god II deluxe Mixtapes Rob49 Gives Us A Deluxe Of "4GOD II" 1142
babydrill scoregod Mixtapes BabyDrill Creates A Grim Environment On His Third LP "ScoreGod" 925
g herbo big swerv Mixtapes G Herbo Has Some Fun On "Big Swerv" Mixtape 1.5K
Comments 0