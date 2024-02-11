BabyDrill Creates A Grim Environment On His Third LP "ScoreGod"

If you were to combine the talents of Young Nudy and 21 Savage you would create BabyDrill. The Atlanta rapper blends the dark and murderous production of 21 and the vocal work of Nudy. It makes sense where he might have gotten these influences from. The up-and-comer is a signee of Nudy's label PDE (Paradise East Records). BabyDrill got his start in 2022 and is already working with some major players in the modern hip-hop landscape. A few to name are Latto, G Herbo, and of course, the previous ones we mentioned.

Additionally, BabyDrill was also a feature on The Kid LAROI's comeback, debut album THE FIRST TIME. You can find him on the trap banger with Future called "WHAT'S THE MOVE?" In terms of his solo career, he has two projects to his name. His most recent, MadMan, dropped in June.

Read More: Cam'ron Honors Mother In Post Commemorating One Year Since Her Death

Listen To ScoreGod By BabyDrill

Now, he is back less than a year later to deliver his third tape called ScoreGod. Quite surprisingly, there were no singles released ahead of the 14-track project. In a day and age where rappers drop several tracks off their upcoming projects, this is refreshing to see. BabyDrill taps fellow fast-risers Luh Tyler, YTB Fatt, Rob49, and Hunxho. You can stream the tape on all of your favorite platforms, or with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, ScoreGod, by BayDrill? Is this his best album so far, why or why not? Which guest had the strongest performance and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to tell us in the comments below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding BabyDrill. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

ScoreGod Tracklist:

Can't Speak Again Try Me ScoreGod (feat. Luh Tyler) Watchin Now Check Ups (feat. YTB Fatt & Rob49) I Can't Feel My Face Just Want You (feat. Hunxho) Detroit Flow Down Bad Ni***s Fold Now It's F**k Her Double Back Let 'Em Know What's The Ticket

Read More: Lil Scrappy & Various Women Get Wild At The Club Amid Erica Dixon Reunion Rumors