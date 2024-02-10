Cam'ron Honors Mother In Post Commemorating One Year Since Her Death

Almost exactly a year ago today (Saturday, February 10), Cam'ron's mother Fredericka Giles passed away following a harrowing stroke. This loss really affected him for a long time, and it continues to be a heavy weight on his heart to this day. Sure, the rapper and sports commentator has found a lot of success and plenty of distractions in recent years, such as his It Is What It Is sports talk show with fellow MC Ma$e. Yet in an Instagram post on Friday (February 9), he reflected on the one-year anniversary of his mother's passing with a much more somber tone than what he usually takes to social media with.

"What do you do when your mom loses her voice and you can only communicate thru tx?" Cam'ron's post began. "What do when your mom says she’s hungry? But you can give her anything to eat cause it’s a mask on her face keeping her alive? What do you do when your mom ask how long she has to live and you lie to her to keep her spirits up? What do you do when your mom is in pain? And the medicine isn’t working anymore? What do you do when your mom tells you she can’t breathe? Etc..

Cam'ron Tributes His Mother In Heartfelt Instagram Post

"I wanna thank My Son, Sam, @brespectfully @officialbritishthetitan @sugadugga_ent @darealdukedagod @sencity730 my uncles for sitting in the room with my mom till her last breath while I was In the hallways cause I couldn’t watch her die anymore," Cam'ron continued. "I really wanna be in bad timing with you b***h a** N***as (Friends/associates) that didn’t allow me to mourn after this happen. Love and miss u mom @virgie_og. 7/10/55-2/9/2023."

In addition, the "Last Stop" artist included a tearful video of him visiting his mom's gravesite, remarking on how this is her final resting place. Overall, it's a very emotional and heartfelt moment to witness, and something that will surely inspire much of his art and work moving forward. We do everything we can to make our mothers proud, even when they're not there to see us do right by them. For more news and the latest updates on Cam'ron, check back in with HNHH.

Rest In Peace Fredericka Giles.

