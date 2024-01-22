Cam'ron Reveals That He And Ben Simmons Were Close To Fighting, OJ Simpson Would Have Had His Back

Cam'ron and Ma$e's hit sports talk show It Is What It Is has never failed to produce some downright hilarious moments. It is part of the reason why it was picked up by a major sports betting company and is raking in tons of viewers and money. Cam knows how to tell stories while also giving his unfiltered commentary on sports and it all comes together in a perfect symphony. Those two aspects of the show were on full display recently.

The New York legend retold something that happened to him this past weekend. Cam'ron attended the Nets at Lakers game on Friday, January 19. His Brooklyn squad walked out of L.A. with a 130-112 win. However, as they have done for the majority of this season, they played without Ben Simmons. The troubled LSU product for whatever reason cannot stay on the court. Cam'ron is at many of the Nets home games as well and as he was walking out of the arena, he and Ben had a tense moment.

Cam'ron Hilariously Fills The Crew In On What Went Down

Cam made quite a fun poke at Ben during his story saying that he was "buggin'" from the fact that he forgot he still was in the league. As the host continues, he mentions they had a stare-down essentially. Comments must have been made by Cam'ron to have Simmons be upset with him. However, it never went past that and he was quite frustrated that he did not confront him about it. Cam would have rather had that than him "playing games." The panel asked frequent guest OJ Simpson about his thoughts on it and he mentioned that he would have had his back. "I have had to zip my n**** suit once in a while." That sent everyone and had them laughing. Ben has only appeared in six games this season with his last one being against the Bucks on November 6.

What are your thoughts on the video clip above from It Is What It Is? Do you think Cam'ron went about things the right way? Did Ben Simmons also react professionally? Do you think the rapper could have taken on the NBA star? Is his playing career slowly coming to a halting end? Will the Nets retain him or release him by the deadline this season?

