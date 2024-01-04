Cam'Ron Shares New Freestyle Celebrating Season 3 Of "It Is What It Is"

Cam's freestyle recapped his journey from rapper to podcast host,

Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset

In less than a year, Cam'Ron and Ma$e's podcast It Is What It Is has gone from just an idea to a massive hit. Just last year the pair signed a major media deal for future seasons of the show. Now, season 3 is underway with a higher budget and even more impressive presentation than before. Cam celebrated the beginning of season three by throwing it back to his rap days and delivering a freestyle for fans. The freestyle features quite a bit of reflection and detailing how he arrived at his current day status as a high-profile podcast host. Check out the full freestyle below.

Cam'Ron spent much of the time between podcast seasons discussing some of the pop culture events of the day. That included Kanye West, who Cam claimed was only acting whenever he made surprising statements in public. During an interview with The Art Of Dialogue he claimed that every time he sees Kanye in person, the rapper is completely normal. It's for that reason that he believes West's unhinged public image is by design and performed on purpose. It sparked plenty of debate only over whether or not his behavior is authentic or not.

Cam'Ron's Newest Freestyle

In lighter news, Cam'Ron's iconic pink Range Rover was sold online. The iconic custom all-pink car pops up in some of the rappers most iconic music videos. He sold it shortly after on eBay and it's been in the hands of private collectors ever since. It was recently sold again for a measly $16k likely due to the mileage that's been put on it in the years since.

Cam also recently told a story about shooting his shot with Halle Berry before he was famous. Despite it not landing he seems pretty understanding and in pretty good spirits about it in retrospect. What do you think of Cam'Ron's newest freestyle celebrating the beginning of season 3 of his podcast It Is What It Is? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Via]

